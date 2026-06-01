Hathras Horror: 28-Year-Old Man Rapes 80-Year-Old Woman in UP, Arrested

An 80-year-old woman was allegedly raped by her 28-year-old neighbour at her residence in Uttar Pradesh's Hathras on Monday, police said. The accused has been taken into custody and further legal proceedings are underway.

According to police sources, the incident occurred around 9 am when the elderly woman was alone at her home. The accused allegedly entered her room and s*xually assaulted her. Hearing her cries for help, local residents rushed to the spot, prompting the accused to flee from the scene. Bhopal Horror: Gang Rapes College Girls, Films Acts and Blackmails Them Into Luring Others; 2 Arrested As Cops Find Intimate Videos on Accused’s Phone.

After receiving information about the incident, police reached the location and shifted the survivor to the district hospital for treatment. Officials said the woman was found bleeding and has been sent for a medical examination. Haryana Shocker: Retired Doctor Re-employed at Kurukshetra Hospital Booked for S*xually Assaulting Minor; Services Terminated

Sadar Circle Officer Himanshu Mathur said the accused has been detained and legal action will be taken based on the medical examination report and the complaint filed by the victim's family.

Police have launched a detailed investigation into the case and are gathering evidence related to the alleged assault. Further action will be taken as the probe progresses.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 4 TruLY Score 4 – Reliable | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 4 on LatestLY. The information comes from reputable news agencies like (PTI). While not an official source, it meets professional journalism standards and can be confidently shared with your friends and family, though some updates may follow.

Women and Child Helpline Numbers:

Childline India – 1098; Missing Child and Women – 1094; Women’s Helpline – 181; National Commission for Women Helpline – 112; National Commission for Women Helpline Against Violence – 7827170170; Police Women and Senior Citizen Helpline – 1091/1291.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 01, 2026 09:22 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).