New Delhi, July 2: The Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Thursday issued a revised list of guidelines that must be followed for home isolation of mildly symptomatic and asymptomatic COVID-19 patients. The guidelines largely entail the points of the May 10 order, with only a few amendments. Maharashtra Records Highest Single-Day Spike of 6,330 COVID-19 Cases, Total Recoveries Cross 1 Lakh.

The Health Ministry categorically notes that the patient should be clinically assigned as asymptomatic, mild or pre-symptomatic by a COVID-19 designated medical care facility or hospital. Such persons are allowed to remain in isolation, provided that adequate distance can be maintained at their residence with other family members.

The period of home quarantine would include 10 days of isolation, followed by three another days when no symptom or fever should be felt by the concerned person. After these 13 days, the asymptomatic patient is considered to be have recovered, but would remain in isolation for another 14 days before moving out.

See Full Guidelines Issued by Health Ministry

Ministry of Health & Family Welfare releases revised guidelines for home isolation of very mild/pre-symptomatic/asymptomatic #COVID-19 cases. pic.twitter.com/Jy6FowEouM — ANI (@ANI) July 2, 2020

In several regions including Mumbai and Delhi, asymptomatic and mildly symptomatic patients are allowed to remain in home isolation. The decision was taken after an apparent shortage of beds at the designated COVID-19 facilities. Most patients who lack symptoms succeed in completely recovering after spending nearly a fortnight in isolation.

