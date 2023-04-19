New Delhi, April 18: The Centre has asked states and Union territories to take steps to mitigate the adverse effects of extreme hot weather on workers in different sectors. "Ministry of Labour and Employment has asked all States and UTs to ensure preparedness and effective management of the impact of ensuing heat wave conditions on workers and labourers working in different sectors," an official statement said.

In a letter addressed to chief secretaries /administrators of all states/Union territories, Union Labour Secretary Arti Ahuja emphasised the need to issue directions to the occupiers/employers/construction companies/industries to undertake necessary steps to mitigate the adverse effects of extreme hot weather. Heatwaves Dangerous for Children, Pregnant Women and Elderly: Doctors Warn on Adverse Effects of Extreme Heatstroke and Prevention Measures.

Referring to the seasonal outlook issued by Indian Metrological Department (IMD) for the hot weather season during the current year that indicates above-normal maximum temperatures, the letter lists various strategic steps required to be taken, including re-scheduling of working hours for employees/workers and ensuring adequate drinking water facilities at workplaces, among others.

The letter also impresses upon the need to issue instructions to the management of mines, asking them to undertake immediate steps to make provision for rest areas, an adequate quantity of cool water and electrolyte supplements near the workplace. Most Bengal Districts Sizzle Under Heatwave Conditions, No Immediate Rainfall in Sight.

It stated that allowing work at a slow pace in case the worker feels unwell, allowing rest times and flexible schedules to let workers do the hardest work during the coolest parts of the day and ensuring proper ventilation in underground mines are some of the other measures suggested.

Apart from factories and mines, the secretary has also emphasised the need to pay special attention to construction workers, and brick kiln workers and to carry out adequate information dissemination at the labour chowks.