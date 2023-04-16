Noida, April 16: The maximum temperature on Saturday breached the 45-degree mark in Delhi for the first time this year, with parts of the city witnessing mercury going beyond 49 degrees Celsius, officials at the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said. As the intense heatwave is sweeping through northern India, Delhi is experiencing this year's first heatwave.

As per the IMD, Safdarjung, the city’s base station, recorded a maximum temperature of 40.5 degrees Celsius, four notches above normal. The maximum temperature was recorded at 39.4 degrees Celsius yesterday. On the other hand, the minimum temperature was recorded at 20 degrees Celsius, a notch below normal, against 20.4 degrees a day earlier. Delhi Weather Forecast and Update: Relief From Heatwave Expected in National Capital As IMD Predicts Rainfall Next Week.

Various parts of the national capital reeled under intense heatwave as the maximum temperature broke the barrier of 40 degrees. Pitampura, with a maximum temperature of 42.1 degrees Celsius, Najafgarh at 42.6 degrees Celsius, PUSA at 41.4 degrees. Meanwhile, the Ridge area at 41.5 degrees Celsius and Jafarpur at 41.4 degrees Celsius, both five notches above normal, were among the areas suffering in the major heat wave conditions. Apart from this, the sports complex at Akshardham was the warmest recorded area in the city at 42.9 degrees on Saturday. Delhi Weather Forecast: Maximum Temperature in National Capital Likely to Soar to 35 Degrees Celsius.

IMD said the city saw the year’s first isolated heat wave on Saturday due to dry westerly winds and consistent clear sky. However, a major respite is on its way as a western disturbance is approaching the Himalayan region, which may cause very light rain or drizzle on the night of April 18. Later on April 19, there will be a thundershower. The weather office has predicted above-normal maximum temperatures and more-than-usual heat wave days in northwest India from April to June.

