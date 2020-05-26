Heatwave in India: Northern, Central India Continue to Reel Under Severe Heatwave Conditions, Temperature Likely to Soar in Coming Days, Says IMD

Heatwave in India (Photo Credits: PTI)

New Delhi, May 26: Severe heatwave conditions continued to sweep Northern and Central India with mercury touching 47 degree Celsius in several parts. Delhi, Rajasthan, Punjab, Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra among others have been facing the wrath of heatwave since the past few days. On Tuesday, as mercury level continued to rise in Delhi, large number of people were seen cycling and walking at the Rajpath area following relaxations in the fourth phase of nationwide lockdown. On Monday, mercury touched 45.6 degrees Celsius in some parts of Delhi, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said. Heatwave in India: Kota in Rajasthan Hottest Place at 45 Degree Celsius, Malegaon in Maharashtra Sizzles at 44.4 Degrees.

Apart from Delhi, several other places in India faced severe heatwave conditions with Churu in Rajasthan with the highest temperature of the season at 47.5 degrees Celsius on Monday, followed by Prayagraj in Uttar Pradesh where the mercury soared to 47.1 degrees. Nagpur in Maharashtra recorded the maximum temperature at 46.2 degrees Celsius. Monsoon Forecast 2020: Rainfall to Hit Kerala Between June 1 and 5, to Reach Mumbai Between June 15 and 20, Says IMD.

The IMD has warned that severe heatwaves are likely to impact the states for the next 2-3 days and temperature will cross 45 degrees Celsius. In Delhi, the Ayanagar observatory recorded the highest temperature at 45.6 degrees Celsius. On Saturday, mercury in the area had shot up to 46.2 degrees Celsius, highest of the season so far.

Heatwave is considered if the maximum temperature of a station reaches at least 40 degrees Celsius or more. For plains, heatwave is when it is 37 degrees Celsius or more for coastal stations and at least 30 degrees Celsius or more for Hilly regions. According to Skymet weather, Delhi and its surrounding areas, and northern plains in Punjab, Haryana, Rajasthan, and Uttar Pradesh will get relief due to commencement of pre-monsoon activities like rain and dust storm.