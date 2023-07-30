Mumbai, July 30: In a shocking incident that took place in Uttar Pradesh, a female warden of a girls' hostel in Agra was sacked for allegedly making "objectionable" videos of minor girls. The accused worked as a warden of a government-run girls hostel. Kasturba Gandhi Balika Vidyalaya in Aligarh's Iglas area. After the incident came to light, the warden hostel was reportedly sacked for making "objectionable" videos of minor girl students of Classes 6 to 8 aged 14 and 15 years.

Warden Placed Mobile Phone in Hostel Bathrooms

Speaking to the Times of India, Mahima Singh, Sub-divisional magistrate (SDM) said that the incident took place happened five months ago. After receiving complaints from several parents, the district magistrate ordered a probe into the matter. After the probe, the allegations against the female warden were found to be true. Following this, the warden was immediately suspended. Meerut Sexual Abuse Case: Non-Bailable Warrant Issued Against UP BJP Leader Arvind Gupta Marwari.

Sources privy to the case said that the warden reportedly placed her mobile phone in the hostel bathrooms to record videos of the girls. As per the report, around 100 girls were staying in the hostel when the incident took place. The two-storey school building also has a residential facility with a kitchen and bathrooms for the students on the first floor.

While the accused has been sacked from her job, officials refused to disclose her name fearing backlash from neighbouring villages from where most of the girls come. A few months ago before the incident, several allegations were levelled against the warden for making casteist remarks and forcing students to clean shoes among others. Agra Shocker: Eye on Her Mother’s Property, ‘Drunk’ Man Strangles and Slits Pregnant Wife’s Throat After Argument.

In a separate incident, an 18-year-old man running coaching classes in Agra was found dead in his SUV on the Tundla-Agra road on Saturday, July 29. The incident came to light after passersby spotted the Mahindra Thar parked in the forested area in Nagla Singhi. They found the body of a young man lying on the seat next to the driver's and informed the police.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jul 30, 2023 10:44 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).