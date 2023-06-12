Mumbai, June 12: Mumbaikars are all set to welcome the monsoon season with open arms after the city witnessed a pre-monsoon downpour on Saturday night. Heavy rains coupled with thunderstorms lashed several parts of Mumbai on Saturday evening as Mumbaikars shared pictures and videos of #MumbaiRains. Several citizens took to social media to each other 'Happy First Monsoon'.

High Tide Timing in Mumbai For Today

As Mumbai eagerly awaits the first heavy downpour of the monsoon season, the maximum city is likely to witness high tide today, June 12. According to the weather portal Tide.Forecast.com, Mumbai is expected to witness a high tide of 3.36 meters in the morning at around 7.14 am while a low tide of 1.21 meters is likely at 1.05 am. Mumbai High Tide Calendar for Monsoon 2023: Mumbai To Receive High Tides on 52 Days Between June and September, Highest Wave Likely on This Day.

The weather portal tide timings for Mumbai also stated that the maximum city will witness 3.84 meters high tide at around 7.09 pm in the evening with a second slow tide of 1.84 meters at 1.06 pm. Ahead of the monsoon season in Mumbai, the Maharashtra Maritime Board also released a high tide schedule according to which Mumbai will witness 52 days of high tide throughout the monsoon period.

As per the schedule, there will be a total of 52 days of high tide in the city from June to September 2023. A total of 13 days of high tide will be witnessed in the month of June while July and August are likely to witness 14 days of high tides respectively. The last month of monsoon season i.e. September is likely to see 11 days of high tides. Mumbai Rains on Sunday Photos and Videos: Netizens Share 'First Rain in Mumbai 2023' Tweets and Pictures Online.

Meanwhile, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Sunday issued a "thunderstorm" alert for some districts of coastal Maharashtra in view of the extremely severe cyclonic storm Biparjoy. The cyclonic storm, which has intensified in the Arabian Sea is likely to Gujarat's Porbandar coast at a distance of 200-300 km. Cyclone Biparjoy is expected to bring thunderstorms and strong winds in Gujarat for the next five days.

