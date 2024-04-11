Himachal Pradesh Fire: Two-Storey Building Gutted in Blaze Due to Short-Circuit in Hamirpur, No Casualty Reported

The reason behind the fire is yet to be ascertained but primary investigation revealed that a short-circuit could have triggered the fire, police said. Tehsildar Bhoranj Balkrishna Sharma visited the spot and provided essentials to the affected families, they added.

News PTI| Apr 11, 2024 03:32 PM IST
Himachal Pradesh Fire: Two-Storey Building Gutted in Blaze Due to Short-Circuit in Hamirpur, No Casualty Reported
Representative image (Photo Credit: Pexels)

Hamirpur, April 11: A two-storey residential building was gutted in a fire here and no casualties were reported, police said on Thursday. The incident occurred on Wednesday evening when a fire broke out in one of the rooms in the building in Raunhi village under Bhoranj sub-division, they said.

The building housed three brothers, working as labourers, with their families. They all escaped the blaze unhurt, police said. “A sudden fire broke out in one room of the two-storey slate-clad house of Balbir Singh, Kuldeep Singh and Garib Das and all their belongings including cash, jewellery and other household items were burnt,” Gram Panchayat Pradhan Ranjana Kumari said. Fire in Himachal Pradesh: Blaze Erupts at Factory in Solan's Jhar Majri Industrial Area (Watch Video).

The reason behind the fire is yet to be ascertained but primary investigation revealed that a short-circuit could have triggered the fire, police said. Tehsildar Bhoranj Balkrishna Sharma visited the spot and provided essentials to the affected families, they added.

blaze Fire Hamirpur Himachal Pradesh Himachal Pradesh Fire
