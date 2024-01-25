Nahan, January 25: The Himachal Group of Institutions in Paonta Sahib faced controversy on Tuesday when it threatened to expel 85 students for attending local functions of the consecration of the Lord Ram idol at Ayodhya on January 22. Despite the state government declaring a public holiday for the event, the institute imposed a fine of Rs 2,500 on the students for their absence and threatened expulsion if the fine was not paid.

According to a tribuneindia report, the decision sparked outrage among local organisations, leading to protests at the institute’s gate. The situation escalated to the point where local administration officials, including the DSP of Paonta Sahib and Tehsildar Rishabh Sharma, had to intervene. Delhi: Students Raised ‘Babri’ Slogans, Showed Placards Inside Jamia Millia Islamia University Campus on Ram Mandir Pran Pratishtha Day; University Looking Into Matter, Says Police.

Peace was restored after their intervention, and it was agreed that the Head of the Department (HoD) concerned would be sent on leave until February 5. Nagpur School Students and Teacher Dance on Ram Bhajans Ahead of Ram Mandir Pran Pratishtha Ceremony, Viral Video Surfaces.

Rahul Kaushal, CEO of the Himachal Institute of Dental Science and Pharmacy, Paonta Sahib, has since ordered an internal inquiry into the matter and instructed for the students’ fines to be waived. The HoD of Pharmacy has been sent on leave until the inquiry is completed.

Earlier on Saturday, tensions prevailed in front of St Joseph’s School in Chikkamagaluru town after activists of pro-Hindu organisations Vishwa Hindu Parishad and Bajrang Dal gathered over alleged news of the School threatening the students to impose a penalty of Rs 1,000 on them if they failed to attend classes on Monday, the day of consecration of Ram lalla at Ayodhya.

