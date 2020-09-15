Shimla, September 15: Chief Minister Jairam Thakur-led Himachal Pradesh government on Tuesday allowed inter-state movement without an e-pass. However, the state cabinet has decided to not start the inter-state movement of buses as the cases of coronavirus are still rising in the state.

Earlier in the day, reports arrived that the state recorded eight more deaths due to coronavirus, pushing the toll to 89. The COVID-19 infection count mounted to 10,060 with 143 fresh cases in the past 24 hours. Among the fatalities include three from Mandi, two from Una and one each from Kangra, Shimla and Solan. Himachal Pradesh Issues New Travel Guidelines, Tourists Can Undergo TRU NAAT, CB NAAT Tests Before Arrival Apart from RT-PCR.

Here's what the state government said on inter-state movement:

Himachal Pradesh Government allows inter-state movement without an e-pass. However, the state cabinet has decided to not start interstate movement of buses — ANI (@ANI) September 15, 2020

In August, the state government had eased the restrictions for tourists to revive the tourism industry. The state cabinet had on that time relaxed the restrictions/guidelines on the stay of tourists. The state government had relaxed the mandatory norms of COVID-19 negative reports/certificates for the tourists to enter Himachal Pradesh.

However, on e-pass, the government had said, No one can enter the state without an e-pass. All interstate movement will be monitored through the prevailing registration process. Any person keen to visit Himachal can enter his particulars on this software and he will get permission on priority."

