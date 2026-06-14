Himanshu Jangra Breaks Silence on Viral 'INR 370 Biryani' Remark, His Conversation With Former Employer Surfaces (Watch Video)

Himanshu Jangra, the man at the centre of the viral "INR 370 Biryani" remark, has expressed deep regret over his appearance on comedian Pranit More’s stand-up show. In a video interaction with his former employer, Vivek Vishwakarma, Starvik Design, Jangra revealed that the widespread public backlash has severely impacted his personal life, leading to isolation, intense trolling, and a formal police investigation. He also claimed that the controversial anecdote he shared on stage regarding a date was partially fabricated and amplified for entertainment value.

The developments follow a massive online uproar and subsequent legal actions by state law enforcement agencies concerning public consent and workplace accountability. Himanshu Jangra Fired by Gurugram-Based Starvik Design Over Viral ‘INR 370 Biryani’ Remark on Pranit More’s Show; Founder Cites Responsibility (Watch Video).

Himanshu Jangra's Conversation With Ex-Boss Goes Viral

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Starvik Design (@starvik.design)

Severe Personal and Professional Fallout

During his conversation with Vishwakarma, the founder of Gurugram-based Starvik Design, Jangra described the immense stress his family has faced since the audience interaction clip went viral. According to Jangra, his family and neighbours in his hometown remained unaware of the situation for the first week until a relative discovered the video online. "Sir, now I am in a very bad condition, I am very tense," Jangra told his ex-boss. "Now, when I see my family, I feel very regretful that 'why did I go to that show'," he added. The crisis intensified further when his company terminated his employment after the controversy began affecting business operations and corporate clients.

"As you know I have been getting a lot of trolls on my Instagram for the past two weeks," Himanshu Jangra said. "Until one week, no one knew about it. No one at home, no one in my hometown knew about it. But last Sunday my uncle got to know about it," he added. The former employee of Starvik Design further said, "My uncle called me and asked what was happening. I explained to him, and he asked, 'Why did you go to the show?' He scolded me, but in the next two days, I didn't have any expectation that I would get so much hate for this. This video went to my relatives, it went to the neighbours," he added. Jangra explained that the situation escalated significantly after neighbours approached his parents regarding the video, which he described as "a very shameful thing".

"My parents called me back and asked about it. I accepted my mistake and they scolded me and it was okay even till this point. But then they came to know that I was fired and they became very tensed," Jangra shared. He additionally confirmed reports of legal escalation, stating, "Now I have a case on me, I have also received a notice."

Himanshu Jangra Issues Apology Over 'INR 370 Biryani' Remark

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Himanshu Jangra (@__himanshu__jangra__)

Intentions and Peer Pressure on Stage

Reflecting on the evening of the show in Gurugram, Jangra noted it was his first time ever attending a live comedy event. He asserted that the environment of the live crowd-work show heavily influenced his behaviour and led him to exaggerate his story. "The story I spoke about, yes, I dated a girl for a while, but what I said there was not totally true," Jangra clarified to Vishwakarma. "I improvised bits of it, seeing how the others were sharing their stories. I guess it was my bad luck but I accept that my words were not right and I would like to say sorry for that. I do not have such mentality or intention." He further defended his character by pointing to his professional track record, stating, "Sir, you know that I have worked with you, there are many female colleagues in our office, and I have had no complaints from them to date." An internal workplace review conducted by his employer similarly found that female colleagues described Jangra as professional and respectful within the office. Jangra explained that he let his guard down due to the atmosphere of the venue. "What happened there, the environment was such that people were taking it in an entertaining way... The host was also taking it in an entertaining way," he said. "Looking at his confidence, I got a boost and added a little more," Jangra added. ‘INR 370 Biryani’: Maharashtra Cyber Books Stand-Up Comedian Pranit More, Himanshu Jangra and Sejal Pawar Over Obscene Content.

Background of the 'INR 370 Biryani' Controversy

The controversy originated from a live comedy crowd-work segment hosted by Mumbai-based comedian Pranit More. In the viral video, Jangra recounted a date where he spent INR 370 on chicken biryani for a woman. He explicitly told the comic, "Maine kaha ki INR 370 lage hain to use to wasool to karunga hi" (I spent INR 370, so I have to recover that money), implying an entitlement to physical intimacy because he paid for the meal. A subsequent, longer version of the video showed Jangra describing a series of non-consensual physical advances in a park, which the comedian laughed along with and the audience cheered. The clip drew severe condemnation from prominent internet personalities and public bodies for trivialising s*xual coercion.

The fallout prompted an official public awareness post by the Mumbai Police using the hashtag #BiryaniIsNotConsent, a public apology and account deactivation from Pranit More, and a formal First Information Report (FIR) registered by the Maharashtra Cyber Cell against both individuals for circulating obscene content online.

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(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 14, 2026 11:40 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).