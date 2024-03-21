Holi 2024: PM Modi and CM Yogi-Themed Products, Saffron-Coloured 'Gulal' Dominate Market Shelves in Lucknow

Lucknow, March 21: Pokemon, Doraemon, Chhota Bheem and Barbie are no longer on the shelves. They have been replaced with sprinklers, shaped like bulldozers, and a double engine one that has two train bogies to hold the colour. Almost every second sprinkler has a Modi and Yogi sticker and these are known as Modi pichkari and Yogi pichkari. Besides, there are masks of these two leaders that are recording brisk sales in the market.

It is abundantly clear that this Holi is infused with the saffron colour and sends out a clear political message as well. “There is a huge demand for saffron ‘gulal’ this year, instead of the red and yellow that, once, used to be top favourites. We have colour bombs, known as Modi bomb, that explodes into three distinct colours when it hits the ground. We also have sprinklers shaped like LPG cylinders,” said Yogesh Kumar, who has set up a shop selling Holi colours in Aminabad. Best Places To Celebrate Holi 2024 in India: From Mathura and Vrindavan to Shantiniketan, West Bengal, Celebrate the Colourful Festival With Fervour & Enthusiasm.

Apart from sprinklers, Ram temple shaped hampers are also selling at a premium. A replica of the Ram temple opens up from the top and carries five ‘gujiyas’, a small sprinkler, gulal, water colours and tiny packets of savouries along with a small idol of Lord Ram and a copy of Hanuman Chalisa. It is priced at Rs 1500. Holi 2024 Food Menu: 5 Must-Try Traditional Delicacies To Savour During the Festival of Colours.

“This is being mainly bought for gifting and attracts customers who want to convey their good wishes along with the Lord Ram’s blessings,” Vishal, the salesman of a prominent sweet shop in Lucknow.

