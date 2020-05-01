How 23-Year-Old College Dropout Vishal Jain Made It To Forbes Council

Vishal Jain

In today’s world, people believe that it is impossible to have a successful career without getting a college degree. While that is partially true, it is not always the case - and Vishal Jain is living proof of that. As you might already know, Vishal is a successful digital marketer and an entrepreneur who owns 5 businesses. But what you probably do not know is that Vishal is a college drop out.

Yes, that’s right. The successful 23-year old went to college but never completed his degree; yet, he is one of the youngest and most successful entrepreneurs in India. So how did he do it? Well, for starters, Vishal was always passionate about starting his own business. However, hailing from a humble background where, at times, he saw his parents struggle to even put food at the table, he couldn’t afford to take any risk. So Vishal joined a university to pursue a degree he was not passionate about.

In the meantime, he looked for options to earn money online. Thanks to the internet, he came across freelancing platforms including Fiverr and Upwork, where he provided different services such as data research and entry, transcribing and virtual assistant services to people. He would work 20 hours a day just to earn a meager amount of $30 in a month. During this time, Vishal noticed that there is an increasing demand for social media marketing. He took advantage of this and went ahead to learn about it through hundreds of Youtube videos and articles on Quora.

Eventually, with his learning and experience, he was able to start his first business, Sunshy Digital Media Agency. This was his first accomplishment. Four years down the lane, Vishal is the owner of 4 other successful businesses, with 2 belonging to the same category, one being a manufacturing unit that produces industrial goods, and one being an eCommerce store that sells exclusively handpicked and handcrafted jewelry.

Vishal’s hard work and determination led him to where he is now. One of his many achievements includes becoming a member of Forbes Councils, which are invite-only communities for executive leaders and entrepreneurs from all over the world, belonging to different industries. At just the age of 23, he was able to become a part of one of the most exclusive communities of today.

As if this wasn’t enough, Vishal is also the author of an eBook, Journey To A Million Dollars, in which he shared all the tips and tricks he uses to make his clients’ Instagram reach heights of success. The book has helped many aspiring individuals in the digital marketing industry in figuring out what they are doing wrong, or what they should be doing. It is available for purchase online.

Vishal believes that the only reason he was able to achieve what he wanted was his determination. “I know many people around me who have big dreams, but they are not willing to work for those dreams. They think someone is going to hand them everything on a silver platter - and that is never going to happen. If you want something, you need to work for it. Don’t just sit around and expect miracles to happen,” says Vishal.

Surely, Vishal’s story serves as an inspiration for everyone out there who is feeling lost or having a midlife crisis. He has certainly proved that your grades and qualification does not define you. In the end, they do not even matter; what matters is whether you utilized your limited time on Earth in achieving your goals, or wasted it by waiting for someone to do that for you.