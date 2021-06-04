Since March of 2020, the pandemic has had a profound impact on every sphere of the economy. These changes don't seem to be temporary, either. Some companies have adopted the "work ­from home" routine. Other institutions have exercised the right to require vaccinations or face­masks, which has caused a world­wide stir in job security.

Unsurprisingly, small­ businesses faced the brunt of the initial lockdowns. Some survived, others thrived, but many closed their doors for good. Most dental practices are small businesses too. And, likewise, most dental practices were significantly disrupted by the pandemic.

How Did the Pandemic Disrupt the Dental Industry?

When the pandemic struck, many states enacted bans on elective dental procedures.

Dental practices had no option but to temporarily close their doors. That said, many closed their doors willingly; it meant safety for their staff, minimizing overhead costs, and recalibrating PPE (personal protective­ equipment) measures.

According to a survey conducted by FAIR health, the use of dental services fell 75% in March 2020. In April 2020, they fell to 79%. In May 2020, when many states lifted bans, dental service utilization still declined by 27%. Things got better for the dental industry, eventually.

But—like so many small businesses—the vast majority of practices experienced significant financial setbacks. While some closed their doors for good, most had to dig into savings or drastically cut costs.

The Story of Denton Smiles Dentistry

Getting out of bed every day to face this unpredictable virus was daunting for everyone in the working world. But for a dental professional, it wasn’t just daunting; work presented larger challenges—they couldn’t work from home. Worse, operating on teeth meant their patients couldn’t wear masks.

Team members in dental practices across the globe were losing morale. When the pandemic struck, the staff of Denton Smiles Dentistry found themselves swept up in the chaos and began falling into disarray.

Dr. Glenn Vo and Dr. Susan Tran—the owners of Denton Smiles Dentistry—were stuck in the same boat as most practice owners. Underperforming KPI's became a pressing nuisance. Profit margins proved unpredictable. Case acceptance became next-­to-nothing—understandably, patients only came in for treatment when there was an urgent need for care.

But such metrics were typically the tether that held a dental practice together. Without a enthusiastic team nor a steady stream or revenue, a dental practice was as good as finished.

In order to survive, Denton Smiles Dentistry needed something else. While the dental practices around the corner became more and more flustered about their faltering numbers, Denton Smiles Dentistry found a way to keep smiling.

Believe it or not, their solution was something as simple as F.A.I.T.H.

F.A.I.T.H.

F — We treat our staff and patients like F amily.

A — We provide A wesome Dental Experiences

I — We I nspire each other to provide the best care

T — We use T eamwork to achieve excellence

H — We are H appy so we can provide positive experiences

Thanks to F.A.I.T.H., Denton Smiles Dentistry stayed afloat.

That simple acrostic gave them a dependable system that wasn't only contingent on profit margins during a turbulent time. A person-­to-­person emphasis kept them above the odds.

Each employee of Denton Smiles Dentistry came in with a smile on their face. They exercised exceptional customer service. They knew they weren't just providing treatment—they were improving lives.

The simple core values of F.A.I.T.H helped them get through the pandemic. And those values not only applied to their patients but kept an entire team employed and taken care of.

Because the first letter of F.A.I.T.H is "F"—meaning they were family too.

How can F.A.I.T.H. Impact your life?

Whether you're an employee or an entrepreneur, the story of Denton Smiles Dentistry may be different from the story of the business you're in.

Denton Smiles Dentistry is run by Dr. Glenn Vo and Dr. Susan Tran, who relate the faith in their religion to the F.A.I.T.H principle of their business. But that doesn't mean the principles of F.A.I.T.H. can't help you thrive.

F.A.I.T.H doesn’t require piety—it isn't about believing in the same God: it's about believing in the same processes, systems, actions, and habits.

Treat your staff like they're your family and treat your customers just as well. Understand that you're improving and saving lives with every day that you commit to your customers. Through F.A.I.T.H, the sky is the limit.