Patna, October 22: Polling for the 243-member Bihar assembly elections 2020 will be held in three phases on October 28, November 3 and November 7 amid the coronavirus pandemic. The voting for the first phase on October 28 will cover 71 assembly constituencies, while the second-phase voting on November 3 will cover 94 seats. The third phase of voting on November 7 will cover 78 assembly seats. The counting of votes and results will be declared on November 10.

The term of the Bihar Assembly comes to an end on November 29. According to the Election Commission of India (ECI), there are as many as 7.29 crore voters in the state, including 3.85 crore male and 3.4 crore female voters and 1.6 lakh service voters. Bihar Assembly Elections 2020 Phase 1 Dates And Schedule: Voting on October 28, Results to be Declared on November 10.

How to find your name on voters list for Bihar Assembly Elections 2020:

Step 1: Individuals need to visit the Election Commission's website eci.gov.in Step 2: Click on 'Search name in voter list' which will be on the left side of the Election Commission website. Step 3: The individual will be redirected to a new page - National Voters' Service Portal. Step 4: You will see two options - Search by details and Search by EPIC No. You can find your name by selecting either of two options. Step 5: If the person selects ‘Search by details’ option

Fill your personal details as asked and enter state and district.

You can also find your district on the map option given alongside.

Enter your constituency and then enter the Captcha code

Click search and your details will be on your screen

Step 6: If you select search by EPIC no

The individual needs to enter the EPIC no which is mentioned on your voter ID Enter your state and enter captcha code Click on search and you will find all your details on the screen

How to Download the Voter Slip:

Individuals can download and search your Bihar District Wise Voter list on the official website at ceobihar.nic.in Click on Search Electoral in Roll and then search on 'Search in PDF' or 'Search in e-roll'. Click on your assembly constituency and number where your locality is mentioned. Enter captcha code and the voter list will open.

Bihar Assembly Elections 2020: Important Links

In the outgoing assembly, the RJD has 80 members while the JD (U) has 69. The BJP has 54 seats, Congress has 25, while the remaining seats in the 243-member assembly are held by other parties. The ruling NDA will face a challenge from the RJD-Congress alliance, though uncertainty still prevails over the composition of the two main political blocs and about a number of smaller parties as to which way they will go in this battle of alliances.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Oct 22, 2020 03:04 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).