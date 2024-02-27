League debutants Punjab FC have 14 points from 15 games so far in the Indian Super League (ISL) 2023-24 season. Wins over Kerala Blasters and Bengaluru FC provided the Punjab side a much-needed boost in the competition. Hyderabad FC however are still searching for their first win this season. They managed to win a point against Punjab FC in November but will be looking for a better result in this game. The game will be played at Gachibowli Stadium in Hyderabad on Tuesday, February 27. The exciting match will start at 07:30 PM Indian Standard Time (IST). Viacom18 is the official broadcast partner of the ISL 2023-24 season. Fans can watch the Hyderabad FC vs Punjab FC ISL 2023-24 Match on the Sports 18 channel. Hyderabad FC vs Punjab FC ISL 2023-24 Match Live streaming is also available on the Jio Cinema app. ISL 2023–24: Syria’s Thaer Krouma Joins Mumbai City FC From Syrian Premier League Defending Champions Al Fotuwa SC.
Hyderabad FC vs Punjab FC Live Streaming on Jio Cinema
.@HydFCOfficial and @RGPunjabFC set to battle it out in tonight's #ISL clash in #Hyderabad! 👊🏼
Match Preview: https://t.co/i8kmHvE85j
Watch #HFCPFC only on @JioCinema, @Sports18, @Vh1India, #SuryaMovies, & #DDBangla! 📺#ISL10 #LetsFootball #HyderabadFC #PunjabFC pic.twitter.com/dsGyRTe5nv
— Indian Super League (@IndSuperLeague) February 27, 2024
(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Feb 27, 2024 07:15 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).