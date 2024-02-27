League debutants Punjab FC have 14 points from 15 games so far in the Indian Super League (ISL) 2023-24 season. Wins over Kerala Blasters and Bengaluru FC provided the Punjab side a much-needed boost in the competition. Hyderabad FC however are still searching for their first win this season. They managed to win a point against Punjab FC in November but will be looking for a better result in this game. The game will be played at Gachibowli Stadium in Hyderabad on Tuesday, February 27. The exciting match will start at 07:30 PM Indian Standard Time (IST). Viacom18 is the official broadcast partner of the ISL 2023-24 season. Fans can watch the Hyderabad FC vs Punjab FC ISL 2023-24 Match on the Sports 18 channel. Hyderabad FC vs Punjab FC ISL 2023-24 Match Live streaming is also available on the Jio Cinema app. ISL 2023–24: Syria’s Thaer Krouma Joins Mumbai City FC From Syrian Premier League Defending Champions Al Fotuwa SC.

Hyderabad FC vs Punjab FC Live Streaming on Jio Cinema

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Feb 27, 2024 07:15 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).