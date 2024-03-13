Chennai, March 13: In a chilling development, the Karamadai police have arrested a 43-year-old man from Puliyakulam, near Ramanathapuram in Coimbatore, on charges of human sacrifice. The arrest, made in Nilgiris on Monday, comes five months after the initial discovery of a decapitated body on a farm where the accused worked as a labourer.

According to The New Indian Express, the accused, identified as G Muthu, confessed to the crime and claimed the act was part of a ritualistic sacrifice. The identity of the victim, an elderly male, remains unknown. The case took a sinister turn when forensic evidence contradicted the initial belief that the bloodstains near the burial site were of animal origin, confirming them instead as human. Honour Killing in Tamil Nadu: 22-Year-Old Youth Kills Sister, Beheads Her Lover; Kept Decapitated Head On Public Display.

Human Sacrifice Case in Tamil Nadu

The investigation began on October 8, 2023, when local authorities were alerted to the presence of a decomposed body in a private farmland at Devanapuram, close to Thekkampatti. Initially, it was suspected that stray dogs might have dragged the body to the location. However, the forensic revelation steered the investigation towards the possibility of a human sacrifice.

Chilling Details of Story Shocks Community

Muthu’s descent into the occult reportedly began after his wife and daughters severed ties with him years ago. Since then, he has been delving into black magic and conducting various rituals, which the police believe culminated in this gruesome act. ‘Honour Killing’ in Tamil Nadu: Man Hacked to Death for Marrying Girl From Different Caste in Chennai; Five Accused Arrested.

The Karamadai police are continuing their investigation to shed light on the full extent of Muthu’s activities and establish the victim's identity. The community remains in shock as more details of this macabre case unfold.

