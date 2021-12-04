Hyderabad, December 4: A 17-year-old boy ended his life due to his poor performance in examinations in Telangana’s capital city Telangana on Thursday. The incident took place at the Malaysian Township of the city. He reportedly hanged himself from the staircase near his flat. The 17-year-old boy was an intermediate second-year student. He took the extreme step due to academic pressure. The boy was found hanging at his residence. Telangana: Final Year Engineering Student Dies By Suicide Due to Backlogs in Second And Third Year.

According to a report published in The New Indian Express, the boy’s performance in the recently held examinations was below performance. The boy was alone at his home when he took the extreme step. On Thursday, when the boy’s parents left for work, he attended online classes. In the afternoon, when the house help came, she found the boy hanging from the staircase railing. Tamil Nadu: 18-Year-Old Girl From Madurai Consumes Pesticide After Missing Online Classes For A Day, Dies.

Neighbours were alerted, and the boy was taken to a hospital. However, he was declared brought dead by doctors. The boy’s father is a doctor in a city hospital, while his mother is a Judge. The deceased’s brother is also a medical student. His parents told the police that they told him to improve his performance, and they had never thought that he would end his life. The body has been sent for postmortem.

