Hyderabad, January 1: A total of 22 members of the same family were tested positive for COVID-19 on Friday in Suryapet area of Hyderabad. According to reports, all those who were tested positive for the deadly virus had attended the funeral of a man belonging to Yadagiri township. The incident came to light after one of the people who attended the funeral diagnosed with coronavirus. Delhi: 11 Members of a Family Test Coronavirus Positive in Chudiwalan Area of Jama Masjid.

After the health officials tested family members of the infected person, the results came out to be positive, reported The Hans India. All the infected people were advised to be home quarantine. District Medical and Health Officer (DMHO) of Suryapet Harshavardhan told the online website that health officials were directed the health officials to conduct door-to-door COVID-19 testing. Uttar Pradesh: 32 Members of Same Family of Banda’s Phuta Kuan Area Found COVID-19 Positive.

Notably, the coronavirus recovery rate in Andhra Pradesh is around 99 percent. Till now, close to nine lakh people have been tested positive for COVID-19, while over 7,100 people have lost their lives due to the deadly virus. There are currently close to 3,200 active cases in the state.

