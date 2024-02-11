Hyderabad, February 11: Police in Hyderabad have apprehended a Bangladeshi woman who had entered India illegally and was indulging in prostitution. Police have also arrested a couple which had given the woman shelter and used her for flesh trade. The 22-year-old Bangladeshi had illegally entered India two months ago and reached Hyderabad via Kolkata and was staying at a house in Chandrayangutta area in the city.

The foreign national’s illegal stay came to light when she went to a customer without informing the couple, resulting in a fight between them. The police investigations revealed that Sheikh Sania (27), whose mother is a Bangladeshi and father in India, had many contacts in Kolkata. She had a love marriage with one Mohammed Salman (24), a worker at a garments shop, and the couple was staying in Chandrayangutta. 2 Bangladeshi Nationals Arrested for Illegal Stay in Navi Mumbai

Sania told police that she came in contact with a Bangladeshi woman Akhter (22) on a chatting app used by Bangladesh and Myanmar nationals. They became friends and the Bangladeshi woman enquired with her if she could earn some money in Hyderabad. When Sania told her that she can earn Rs10,000 a month by working as a maid and Rs 20,000 through prostitution, the Bangladeshi woman replied she is ready for any work to make money.

After illegally crossing the border to enter India, she reached Kolkata and from there boarded a train to Secunderabad. Sania and her husband picked her up from the railway station and brought to their house. They then started using her for prostitution. Sania used to accompany her to customers and bring her back. On February 9 when Sania had gone to her neighbour’s house, the Bangladeshi woman received a call on the former’s mobile phone. A customer wanted her to come to Attapur. She took an auto-rickshaw and reached the location. Tripura: 23 Bangladeshi Smugglers Arrested by BSF; 6,000 Kg of Sugar Seized

Meanwhile, Sania started looking for Akhter and on not finding her checked her mobile phone. She called the number from which the last call was received. The person told her that Akhter had come to Attapur. The couple reached there and had an argument with Akhter. The Bangladeshi woman snatched the mobile phone from Sania’s hand and dialled 100 to inform the police. Subsequent investigations revealed that Akhter has a husband and two children in Bangladesh. Police registered a case against the trio and took up investigation.

