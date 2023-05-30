Hyderabad, May 30: Many cars were gutted in a huge fire that broke out in a showroom in Hyderabad's LB Nagar area on Tuesday night. Four fire tenders were pressed into service to douse the fire which engulfed the showroom of pre-owned cars.

The fire fighting operation was hampered due as thick black smoke enveloped the building due to burning tyres. A gas cylinder also exploded in the fire. However, no casualties were reported. Ghatkopar Fire: Massive Blaze Erupts in a Room on 15th Floor of 28-Storey Building Near R City Mall, No Casualty Reported.

Watch Video: Many Cars Gutted in Huge Blaze at Showroom in LB Nagar Area

Several cars gutted down as fire broke in a used cars showroom at LB nagar, #Hyderabad No casualties reported pic.twitter.com/eTxfEkyUfc — Azmath Jaffery (@JafferyAzmath) May 30, 2023

The fire-fighting personnel were trying to stop the fire from spreading to adjacent buildings. Senior police officials have rushed to the spot. A short-circuit is suspected to have caused the fire.

