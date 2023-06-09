Mumbai, June 9: In a bizarre incident that has come to light in Telangana's Hyderabad, a 23-year-old girl who fell in love with a man was allegedly dragged into a series of trauma when she tried to bail her partner out of a cash crunch. The young girl is said to have fallen in love with the man after she had a fling with him on the photo-sharing app Instagram.

However, problems started to arise when her cash-strapped boyfriend demanded money from her. According to a report in the Times of India, the love life of the 23-year-old girl took a setback when her boyfriend, an engineering student in Chennai started demanding money from her. Although she too was cash strapped, the young woman sought a loan from a male friend of hers, whom she had met online. Hyderabad Shocker: Auto Driver Attacked by Man After Dispute Over Exchange of Change in Afzalgunj, Dies.

Online Friend Offers 'Sex-for-Loan' to Distraught Girl

Taking advantage of her desperation for money, the friend agreed to offer her help, however, it came with a clause. The online male friend asked the young woman to allegedly spend a night with his friend, who reportedly had the money. Speaking about the incident, inspector G Srinivas of Narayanguda said, "She agreed and accompanied him to a hotel, where his friend had already checked in."

At the hotel, the young girl was sexually abused while the accused even went on to film the act. However, things took an ugly turn when her recorded video was shared with her boyfriend in Chennai. The young girl, who was reportedly paid Rs 2,000 told cops that she was unaware about the embarrassing video. Instead of receiving help from her boyfriend, he also started blackmailing her.

Victim's Boyfriend Threatens and Blackmails Her

Cops said that the girl's boyfriend "threatened to make the video viral if she didn't mend her ways". An officer privy to the case said that the girl's boyfriend shared the private video with four others. Acting on her complaint, the Narayanguda police lodged a complaint against three men for allegedly sharing a private video. The victim's boyfriend is still at large. Mumbai Woman Murder by Live-In Partner: Accused Boiled Chopped Body Parts in Pressure Cooker, Reportedly Fed Them to Stray Dogs; Chilling Details Emerge in Mira Road Killing.

The trio have been booked for criminal assault on a woman with intent to outrage her modesty besides being booked under the Information Technology Act. The victim is said to have approached senior officials of the police who directed her to a local police station. Cops also said that a phone seized from the arrested accused will be sent for forensic analysis in order to retrieve the videos.

