Hyderabad: Man Killed for INR 110 and Mobile Phone, 2 Delivery Workers Arrested

A 38-year-old migrant labourer from Madhya Pradesh was allegedly murdered in Telangana's Secunderabad for just INR 110 in cash and a mobile phone, police said after arresting two delivery workers in connection with the crime. The case has drawn attention due to the alleged motive behind the killing and the circumstances in which the victim was targeted.

The victim, identified as Jai Prakash Deshmukh from Balaghat district in Madhya Pradesh, had travelled to Hyderabad in search of work and was living at various construction sites. He had reportedly come to Secunderabad on June 2 to visit his brother in Miyapur. By the following morning, he was found dead. Hyderabad Shocker: Driver Kills 2 Women for Gold Jewellery To Repay Gambling Debts, Arrested.

In the early hours of June 3, police received information about a man lying in a pool of blood near the bypass road between the Railway Bridge and Tukaramgate in Secunderabad. When officers reached the spot, they found Deshmukh with severe head injuries. Investigators recovered two blood-stained stones believed to have been used in the attack. A liquor bottle and a belt bag were also found near the crime scene.

Initially, police were unable to identify the victim as no identification documents were found on him. Hyderabad Shocker: Man Kills Wife With Dumbbell in Telangana Over Suspicions of Infidelity.

With few immediate leads available, investigators circulated photographs of the deceased through social media platforms and media networks. Three days later, family members in Madhya Pradesh reportedly recognised the images and identified the victim as Jai Prakash Deshmukh, who had been missing since his visit to Secunderabad.

The identification allowed investigators to retrace his movements and piece together the events leading up to the crime.

According to the police investigation, two delivery workers allegedly targeted Deshmukh near Monda Market. The accused have been identified as Dhabee Vinod, a grocery delivery worker, and Makkala Mohan, a food delivery executive.

Investigators allege that the duo offered Deshmukh a ride, claiming they would drop him near Secunderabad Railway Station. Instead, they allegedly took him to a secluded location with the intention of robbing him. Police said Deshmukh resisted, following which the suspects allegedly attacked him with stones and left him on the roadside before fleeing.

According to investigators, the accused allegedly escaped with only Rs 110 in cash and the victim's mobile phone. The alleged motive has shocked many due to the minimal value of the items reportedly stolen during the robbery.

After days of investigation involving CCTV footage analysis, technical evidence and local intelligence gathering, police tracked down the suspects.

The two accused were arrested on June 8. Police said they recovered the victim's stolen mobile phone and the electric bike allegedly used during the commission of the crime. Officials also stated that one of the accused, Vinod, is reported to have a previous criminal record. The investigation remains ongoing as police continue to gather evidence and prepare the case for further legal proceedings.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 3 TruLY Score 3 – Believable; Needs Further Research | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 3 on LatestLY, this article appears believable but may need additional verification. It is based on reporting from news websites or verified journalists (India Today), but lacks supporting official confirmation. Readers are advised to treat the information as credible but continue to follow up for updates or confirmations

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 09, 2026 11:35 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).