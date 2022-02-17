Hyderabad, February 17: In a shocking incident of crime, a 16- year-old girl, whose body was found in an agriculture field in Zaheerabad on Monday morning, was allegedly murdered by her mother and her paramour over the teenager's relationship with a man from a different religion.

Both the mother and her paramour were arrested and sent to judicial remand on Wednesday night, according to a report in Times of India.

"In the past, the girl's mother, a widow, had asked her to stay away from her boyfriend who works in a mutton shop as he was from a different religion. But when they continued to meet, about a month ago the mother told her paramour that she felt humiliated. They then decided to kill the girl," Zaheerabad DSP G Shankar Raj said.

The girl, an Intermediate first year student, was killed on Sunday night. On Monday morning when the incident came to light, the victim's brother lodged a police complaint raising suspicion against the boyfriend. Hyderabad: 26-Year-Old Man Killed by Friend After Argument Erupts Over Mobile Phone in Asif Nagar

But when police interrogated the boyfriend, it came out that he was not at the scene of offence on Sunday night. He, however, told cops about the opposition from the mother to their relationship and stated that her own family might have killed her.

After cops picked up the mother on suspicion Tuesday, she finally confessed during interrogation. Uttar Pradesh Tragedy: 13 Women Killed After Falling Into Well in Kushinagar at Marriage Function

The woman said that she took her daughter to the agriculture field on Sunday night where her paramour strangled the teenager with a chunni while she pinned her down. Following the murder, both went back to their respective homes.

The mother was arrested for murder and her paramour was arrested on the charge of murder as well as violation of Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribe (Prevention of Atrocities) Act.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Feb 17, 2022 04:37 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).