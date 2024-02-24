Hyderabad, February 24: In a shocking incident from Hyderabad, a 24-year-old woman aspiring for the UPSC exam was arrested for allegedly morphing and sharing nude images of a UPSC Faculty and advocate at the Telangana High Court. As per multiple reports, the accused, hailing from Anantapur district in Andhra Pradesh, was preparing for civil services and Group-I entrances at the centre. She was apprehended from Anantapur itself on Thursday, February 22.

According to multiple reports, the distressing episode unfolded when the accused, a young woman aspiring to crack the UPSC exams, joined a private coaching centre in Hyderabad, where the victim, a 39-year-old advocate, served as a faculty member. Despite the victim's steadfast commitment to his marital vows, the accused persisted in her advances, only to face rejection each time. This rejection left her aggrieved, prompting her to take revenge. Hyderabad Shocker: Eight-Year-Old Boy Brutally Murdered, Family Suspect Human Sacrifice; Transgender Among Five Arrested.

As per multiple reports, the accused resorted to extreme measures by collecting images of the UPSC faculty member and his family from various social media platforms and morphing them. The accused then created fake accounts on social media platforms like YouTube and Instagram before circulating the nude morphed images. Shockingly, her actions even extended to include the victim's 11-year-old and two-year-old kids in the morphed content. Hyderabad Shocker: Woman Plants Five Packets of Marijuana in Ex-Boyfriend's Car Over 'Character Assassination'.

As per a Times of India report, the accused uploaded the morphed images to the official Instagram pages of the high court, the coaching centre, several media channels, and the student community. Additionally, she sent these morphed images to the victim's relatives and even his wife. Following a thorough investigation and leveraging technical evidence, the Cyber Crime Police in Hyderabad successfully apprehended the suspect in Anantapur. The accused was then brought back to Hyderabad and presented before the court, which remanded her to judicial custody.

