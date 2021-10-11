Hyderbad, October 11: In a shocking incident, a man his estranged wife's parents on fire in Telangana's capital city Hyderabad. The accused has been identified as 29-year-old Sai Krishna. The victims suffered 30-50 percent burns. They were rushed to a private hospital. Krishna also suffered burns. After the incidet he fled from the spot. He is also undergoing treatment at a hospital. The incident took place in KPHB Colony on Saturday night. Hyderabad Shocker: Man Kills 2-Year-Old Son By Slitting His Throat With Knife, Flees From Home After Committing Crime.

The victim has been identified as Sagar Rao and his wife, Ramadevi. Reportedly, Ramadevi received injuries when she was trying to rescue her husband. Krishna's condition is stable, and he will be arrested when discharged from the hospital. According to a report published in The Times of India, Krishna is a real estate businessman from Karimnagar. He fell in love with T Neethika, who is a software engineer. The couple got married in 2016.

Neethika is also a distant relative of Krishan. However, after a couple of years of marriage, fights started to take place between the two, due to which Neethika moved to her parents' flat in Sri Sai Brundhavan Apartment in phase VI of KPHB Colony, reported TOI. A domestic harassment case was also register5ed against Krishna. It is now in court. Hyderabad Shocker: Man Stabs Father-in-Law to Death With Sharp Knife After Tiff With Wife in Miyapur.

On Saturday, Krishna went to Neethika's parents' house. "On Saturday night, Krishna barged into his in-law's flat with a petrol bottle in hand. Neethika thought he was carrying acid in the bottle and locked herself in the bedroom," reported the media house quoting KPHB inspector Laxminarayana as saying. Neighbours rushed to the house after hearing screams. They informed the police then and rushed Sagar Rao and his wife to a hospital. Their condition is reported to be stable. A detailed investigation has been launched into the matter.

