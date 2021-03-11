Hyderabad, March 11: The dead body of man, who has been missing for over a month, was exhumed from his residence in Mansoorabad on Wednesday, after his wife confessed to killing him, as per reports. The 32-year-old woman identified as Nausheen Begum alias Maryada Agarwal married the deceased Gagandeep Agarwal in June 2020. Begum reportedly confessed that she killed her husband with a knife after he misbehaved with her daughters from the first marriage. Hyderabad Shocker: 52-Year-Old Man Opens Fire at Wife, Children After Argument.

As per report, the deceased's elder brother filed a complaint with the police about his disappearance, following which the police launched the investigation. Gagandeep's brother told the police that since the victim left the house on February 9 without intimating anyone without informing anyone, the family had been getting WhatsApp messages from an unknown number and also received a flight ticket on his name, as reported by the Indian Express.Hyderabad Shocker: Man Burnt Alive by In-Laws on Suspicion of Using 'Black Magic' to Kill Brother-In-Law.

During the investigation in the matter, the police quizzed victim's wife Nausheen Begum who confessed to killing Gagandeep with a knife on the interviewing night of February 8 and February 9, after the deceased misbehaved with her daughter from the first marriage while consuming liquor, as per a note the Inspector of Vanasthalipuram, K Murali Mohan, reported the Indian Express. Begum is a divorcee and have five children from her previous marriage.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Mar 11, 2021 04:53 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).