Hyderabad Shocker: Army Subedar Bludgeoned to Death by Wife and In-Laws Over Extramarital Affair in Medak Town

An Army subedar was allegedly bludgeoned to death by his wife and in-laws at his residence in the Military Colony of Medak town in Hyderabad on Saturday night, following a confrontation over suspected extramarital affairs. The victim, 50-year-old P. Kumar Goud, had recently returned home on leave. Following the incident, local police arrested Goud’s wife, Padma, her parents, and her brother, as reported by TOI. The four suspects were produced before a local court on Monday and have been remanded in judicial custody. Seven other individuals accused of participating in the attack remain at large.

According to investigators, the conflict escalated on Saturday evening around 7:30 p.m. Goud's wife, Padma, reportedly observed three closed-circuit television (CCTV) cameras installed at the residence, to which she had remote access. Police stated that Padma witnessed Goud entering the house accompanied by two women. Hyderabad Shocker: Man Kills Wife With Dumbbell in Telangana Over Suspicions of Infidelity.

At approximately 9:30 p.m., Padma, her parents—Rama Kista Goud and Yellamma—and her brother, Santosh, arrived at the house in two vehicles, accompanied by seven neighbors and relatives. The group allegedly caught Goud with the women, who were assaulted and chased away from the property. The group then turned on Goud, attacking him repeatedly with sticks. He succumbed to his injuries at the scene.

The following afternoon, at approximately 1:30 p.m., Goud’s father-in-law, Rama Kista Goud, contacted the soldier's elder brother, P. Ravinder Goud. He claimed that Kumar Goud was experiencing severe breathing difficulties and was being transported to the hospital. Hyderabad Shocker: Cab Driver Dies by Suicide by Hanging After Recording Video; Telangana Police Book Woman for Abetment.

However, Medak Town police reported that this was an initial attempt to mislead the family and disguise the murder as a sudden medical emergency. When Ravinder Goud arrived at the Government Hospital in Medak, medical staff declared the subedar brought dead.

Suspicion arose when Ravinder Goud and other relatives noticed multiple visible injuries and marks of violence across the victim's body. Ravinder subsequently filed a formal complaint with the local authorities, prompting police to secure the body for a post-mortem examination and detain the immediate family members for interrogation.

"During questioning, the accused confessed to the assault after witnessing the CCTV feed," said Medak Town Inspector D. Mahesh. Goud had served in the Indian Army for approximately 30 years and was most recently stationed in Uttarakhand. He had arrived in Medak roughly one month prior to the incident. Family members noted that frequent domestic disputes had occurred since his return, with his wife and in-laws regularly accusing him of infidelity.

The Medak Town police have officially registered a criminal case under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS). The charges filed include Section 103(1) for murder and Section 238 for causing the disappearance of evidence or providing false information, combined with Section 3(5) regarding acts done with common intention.

A police search is currently underway to locate and apprehend the remaining seven suspects, identified as neighbors and relatives who allegedly assisted in the fatal assault.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 3 TruLY Score 3 – Believable; Needs Further Research | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 3 on LatestLY, this article appears believable but may need additional verification. It is based on reporting from news websites or verified journalists (TOI), but lacks supporting official confirmation. Readers are advised to treat the information as credible but continue to follow up for updates or confirmations

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 09, 2026 03:20 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).