Hyderabad, March 27: A 61-year-old auto rickshaw driver who was attacked by a person following a row over payment of fare on Saturday at Tolichowki died while undergoing treatment at Osmania General Hospital on Sunday. Police have registered a case under section 302 (murder) of IPC and a suspect was taken into custody.

According to a report in TOI, The victim Shaik Amjad, a resident of Yakutpura had dropped a woman passenger at Osmania General Hospital and demanded the fare of Rs. 150 as fixed mutually between them. The woman approached the accused, Mohd Ali Baba Shah, seeking change to pay Amjad. Telangana Horror: Man Collapses While Playing Badminton, Dies of Heart Attack in Hyderabad (Watch Video).

Ali helped the woman and she paid Amjad the fare. However, an argument broke out between Amjad and Ali over the fare and Ali demanded Rs 100 back. This escalated and Ali punched Amjad on his face. Amjad collapsed and passersby rushed him to Osmania General Hospital, where he died on Sunday night while undergoing treatment. Telangana Shocker: Woman Collapses While Dancing During Wedding Procession, Dies in Khammam.

Police said Ali was addicted to ganja and whitener and roamed around Afzalgunj area. A cop added that he was arrested after the assault and will now be booked for murder.

In another incident of crime, a 30-year-old man was “beaten” to death by some villagers after being tied to a tree for allegedly stealing electric wires in Sangareddy district on Sunday, police said.

