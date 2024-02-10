Hyderabad, February 10: In a shocking incident, a BJP worker from Hyderabad was allegedly murdered on Wednesday night in Yousufguda. The victim, identified as P Ramu, 36, a resident of Kukatpally and native of Singapatnam in Nagarkurnool, was reportedly lured into a house by a woman, where he was subsequently killed.

India Today reported that Ramu, who had recently joined the BJP during the last Telangana Assembly elections, was found with multiple stab wounds and injuries to his private parts. The murder took place on the terrace of the woman’s house, allegedly by a group of eight people. Hyderabad Shocker: Woman Abuses, Assaults TSRTC Bus Conductor; Complaint Registered After Video Goes Viral.

The prime suspect in the case has been identified as Manikanta, a former friend of Ramu who had turned into a bitter rival in recent years. Manikanta had previously been arrested after Ramu lodged a complaint against him in an attempt to murder case. Hyderabad Shocker: Self-Proclaimed Treasure Hunter Kills 11 People in Three States in Past Four Years, Dupes Them of Money and Property; Arrested.

“We suspect that the hatred between them led to the gruesome murder,” said Jubilee Hills inspector K Venkateshwar Reddy. CCTV footage showed evidence of Ramu visiting Yousufguda at night after a conversation with the woman. Ramu had previously resided in Yousufguda before moving to Kukatpally.

The woman has been taken into custody and is currently being interrogated by the police to uncover the complete conspiracy behind the crime.

On Thursday afternoon, several individuals, including a history-sheeter from Borabanda named Jeelani, surrendered to the police. It remains unclear if Manikanta was among them.

Ramu’s family had alleged a murder plot against him a year ago due to a financial dispute with the accused. A relative of Ramu said “For the past year, there have been differences between Ramu and his friend. On learning about the conspiracy to kill him, Ramu had attacked him.”

