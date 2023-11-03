Hyderabad, November 3: In a shocking incident, a woman constable and her husband attacked an inspector with a knife and tried to chop off his private parts. The incident took place on Thursday, November 2, in Mahbubnagar. The inspector is admitted in a Hyderabad hospital and said to be in stable condition.

TOI reported that the injured inspector Ifthekar Ahmed (40) works with the Central Crime Station (CCS) of Mahbubnagar district, while the constable couple are also posted in Mahbubnagar town. The woman constable (35) had earlier worked with the inspector. Bihar Shocker: Girlfriend’s Family Chops Off Boyfriend’s Private Parts in Muzaffarpur, Victim Battling for His Life.

While the injured inspector, a native of Gadwal, is married and has a son, the constable couple have two children.

Police have launched probe if there was any relationship between the inspector and the woman constable in the past or if it was a case of harassment. Uttar Pradesh Horror: Six Transgenders Kidnap Man, Chop His Private Parts in Aligarh.

Meanwhile, the constable couple have surrendered and were being quizzed. Police said that on Wednesday, the woman informed her husband, who was on night duty, that the inspector had called her and said he would be coming to the house on Thursday morning. When the inspector when to their home the next day, he was attacked and the couple tried to chop off his private parts. Further investigation into the incident is underway.

The incident comes just weeks after the family members of a woman chopped off the private parts of her boyfriend in Bihar’s Muzaffarpur district. The accused are on the run. The family of the victim alleged that the man was fraudulently called by his girlfriend who said that her father had suffered a major heart attack and needed help to take him to hospital. When the victim went to the woman's house, her family members overpowered him and cut his private part.

