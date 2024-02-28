Hyderabad, February 28: A 20-year-old B. Tech aeronautical engineering student tragically ended his life in Hyderabad, Telangana, after reportedly losing money on online betting games. The young man, who was studying at a private college, was said to be under immense mental pressure due to his addiction to online games and betting applications.

According to the police complaint filed by his father, the student had become a victim of an online betting app, 1Win, which led to significant financial losses, reported TOI. The addiction drove him to borrow Rs 3 lakhs from his friends, a debt he was unable to repay. Upon discovering his son’s debts, his father stepped in to settle them. Agra Shocker: Fed Up With His Drinking Habit, Woman Electrocutes Husband to Death; Arrested.

Despite his father’s efforts to alleviate his mental stress, the young man took his own life by hanging himself from a fan with a towel at his residence in the Gudimalkapur area. Rajkot Shocker: Man Kills Wife Over Suspicion of Affair, Records and Shares Videos of Body in Society WhatsApp Group; Arrested.

The Hyderabad Police have registered a case and launched an investigation into the tragic incident.

In another news, a woman was brutally murdered, allegedly by her husband in Rajkot. The accused, businessman Gurupa Jiroli, shared videos of his wife’s bloodied body in the background, apologizing to the society’s residents.

Jiroli claimed in the video that he killed his wife, Ambika, because she was having an affair with his friend. The video quickly went viral in the residential society’s WhatsApp group.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Feb 28, 2024 02:51 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).