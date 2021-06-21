Hyderabad, June 21: In a bizarre incident, as many as four people suffered severe injuries after being stabbed during an argument with family members in Hyderabad. The heated argument took place after certain names of a few family members were not printed on the wedding card. According to a report by TOI, the brawl took place between a group of relatives in Tukaram Gate area on Sunday. Hyderabad Shocker: Man Sets Minor Son on Fire For Not Doing Well in Studies, Gets 60% Burn Injuries.

The TOI report informs that the two accused brothers, identified as 24-year-old Sekhar and his brother Sarvesh, who is 20-year old; are electricians from Azad Chandrasekhar Nagar in Tukaramgate. The report informs that on June 16, one of their relatives got married. However, in the wedding card, the names of all family elders were printed but Sekhar’s parent's names were missing. Hyderabad Shocker: 52-Year-Old Man Opens Fire at Wife, Children After Argument.

Not finding the names of his parents on the wedding card, an argument broke out between the siblings and their relative, Yadgiri. The boys blamed Yadgiri’s wife to be responsible for omitting the names of their parents. According to Tukaramgate inspector R Yellappa, Sekhar and Sarvesh used abusive language while referring to his wife following which Yadgiri, with his family members came to the sibling’s house in Azad Chandrasekhar Nagar on Sunday to sort out their differences.

After the argument broke out between the two groups, Sekhar and Sarvesh attacked the other group with a knife. Yadgiri and Pratap suffered minor injuries while his other two relatives suffered stab injuries in the stomach and chest respectively. The injured ones underwent surgeries and their condition is stable, police said. Soon after, Police launched a manhunt to nab the accused who are absconding. As per the police, a case was registered under section 307 of the IPC.

