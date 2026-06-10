Hyderabad Shocker: Real Estate Businessman Shoots Wife Dead in Malkajgiri Over Extramarital Affair (Watch Videos)

A real estate businessman allegedly shot and killed his second wife at their residence in Hyderabad's Malkajgiri area in the early hours of Wednesday, police said. The incident has drawn attention due to the couple's troubled history and earlier police action against the accused over an alleged plot to kill the victim. According to police, the accused allegedly opened fire on his wife at their residence, resulting in her death, as reported by TOI. Investigators said the shooting took place during the early hours of June 10. Authorities have launched a detailed investigation into the circumstances leading to the killing.

Initial findings suggest that the businessman suspected his wife of having an extramarital relationship, which may have been a factor behind the crime. Police are examining evidence and statements from family members and others connected to the case. Hyderabad Shocker: Army Subedar Bludgeoned to Death by Wife and In-Laws Over Extramarital Affair in Medak Town.

Real Estate Businessman Shoots Wife Dead in Malkajgiri

#Hyderabad : A Woman was Shot Dead by her Husband at Maruthi Nagar in #Malkajgiri #Husband Arun Kumar shot 3 rounds on his second #wife Nisha Rani, he killed her out of suspicion at around 6 am today. Arun was married to Nisha Rani, the younger sister of his first wife,… pic.twitter.com/Gb0Pg9zH2I — Surya Reddy (@jsuryareddy) June 10, 2026

Earlier Arrest Over Alleged Murder Plot

The case has gained additional significance because the accused had reportedly been arrested months earlier for allegedly planning to kill the same woman using an illegal firearm. Despite that earlier intervention by law enforcement, the alleged murder ultimately took place on Wednesday. Investigators are reviewing records related to the earlier case to determine whether there were warning signs that could have prevented the incident. Telangana Shocker: Woman Dies by Suicide in Jagtial After Alleged Harassment Over Marriage Proposal.

Complex Family Background

Police sources said the businessman had earlier separated from his first wife, who was reportedly unwell, and later married her sister. The victim in the shooting was his second wife. The family's personal history is also being examined as part of the investigation into the motive behind the crime.

Investigation Underway

Police have taken up the case and are collecting forensic evidence, witness statements and other material related to the shooting. Further details are expected to emerge as investigators complete their inquiry and establish the sequence of events that led to the woman's death.

The incident is the latest in a series of domestic violence-related crimes reported in the Hyderabad region in recent months. Law enforcement agencies have repeatedly stressed the need for early intervention in cases involving threats, harassment and repeated disputes within families.

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(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 10, 2026 06:44 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).