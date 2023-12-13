Hyderabad, December 13: The search for a missing realtor from Hyderabad helped police catch a serial killer posing as a real estate agent and self declared treasure hunter. The sinister cycle of murdering people while defrauding them of their financial assets came to light after the wife of a missing real estate agent identified as A Venkatesh lodged a missing compliant on November 28. Following this, the 47-year-old imposter R Satyanarayana was apprehended. He later confessed to the police to have killed 11 people in Telangana, Andhra Pradesh and Karnataka since 2020.

According to a report in Times of India, Satyanarayana contacted Venkatesh via the real estate agents in Telangana's Nagarkurnool and Wanaparthy districts. Venkatesh, originally from Wanaparthy, enlisted Satyanarayana's help to explore an alleged treasure believed to be located on his property in Kollapur. Hyderabad Shocker: Man, Lover Kill Spouses, Stage Murders As Road Accident, Suicide; Arrested.

The harrowing incident unfolded when, the victim declined to proceed further with the deal after the accused had asked for the sacrifice of three pregnant women. Venkatesh demanded the return of Rs 10 lakh which he had given to Satyanarayana earlier that led to the deadly events.

During interrogation Satyanarayana confessed to the murder and revealed how he lured Venkatesh to an isolated place in Nagarkurnool on November 4 and afterwards poured acid into the victims' mouth and body. The assailant claimed that he made the victim unconscious with a sedative-laced holy offering before killing him. Hyderabad Shocker: Cop Couple Attack Inspector With Knife, Try to Chop Off His Private Parts in Mahbubnagar; Arrested.

Satyanarayana further made shocking revelations of killing over 10 people in Telangana, Andhra Pradesh and Karnataka since 2020 while duping them of their money and property. According to police, "He killed four members of a family in Revally in Wanaparthy in 2020, one person in Nagarkurnool and in Kollapur in 2021, another in Nagarkurnool in 2022, one person each in Raichur in Karnataka and Peddavadugur in Anantapur in Andhra Pradesh in 2023".

