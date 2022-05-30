Hyderabad, May 30: Furious over her husband's growing friendship with another woman, the wife of a civil services aspirant from Gachibowli hired five men to allegedly rape and assault her hubby's purported lover. The woman, too, was preparing for her UPSC exams.

On Sunday, acting on a complaint filed by the woman, the Gachibowli police arrested six people, including the wife, and booked them for gang rape and outraging the modesty a woman. All accused have been sent to judicial remand, reported Times of India.

Initial investigation revealed the victim met the 32-year-old man at a coaching institute. Uttar Pradesh Shocker: Man Rapes Class 11 Girl Student in Kasganj, Extorts Rs 8 Lakh by Blackmailing To Upload the Video of Incident

Over time, the two became close and the woman began visiting the house of the IAS aspirant, who lived with his wife.

Later, she moved into the same house. "She stayed there between October 2021 and February 2022. While things were initially fine, differences cropped up after the wife suspected her husband of having an affair with the woman," said Gachibowli inspector Suresh.

Following multiple altercations, the woman vacated the house recently. But the matter didn't end there. Odisha Shocker: Two Youths Rape 12-Year-Old Girl, Record Video; Arrested

"On May 26, the wife (accused in the case) called the victim to her house to speak on the issue. While she arrived there with her parents, the accused asked the victim's parents to stay outside since she wanted to speak to their daughter in private," the inspector added.

On entering the house, the victim realised there were five men already present.

“All six pinned her to the ground and gagged her mouth with a cloth. They first beat her up and later, four of five men outraged her modesty. Since the fifth man raped her, it technically amounts to gangrape," K Shilpavalli, DCP (Madhapur), told TOI. When the victim finally raised her voice for help, her parents rushed in and rescued her. The hired goons had fled by then. They were later identified and nabbed based on confessions of the wife, who was first arrested.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on May 30, 2022 06:13 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).