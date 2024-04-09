Hyderabad, April 9: In an unfortunate incident in Hyderabad, a six-year-old boy who went missing on April 4 was allegedly found dead inside a car in Nizamabad. The incident came to light on Sunday, April 7, when the child's body was found inside a car in Nizamabad's Bodhan town. Police officials said that the deceased boy, identified as Raghava, was found dead in a car.

According to a report in the Times of India, the boy was found dead inside a car owned by a man named Chandrasekhar, who is the victim's mother's employer. On Sunday, when Chandrasekhar went to take out his car, he found a foul smell emanating from the vehicle. Upon opening the car, he found Raghava dead. He immediately alerted the police, who reached the spot and sent the body for postmortem. Hyderabad Shocker: Food Delivery Man Befriends Girl After She Places Order, Allegedly Rapes Her at Hotel Room; Arrested.

It is reported that the missing boy could have been suffocated to death in the car. An officer said that the victim's parents are daily wage labourers. Renuka, the boy's mother, told cops that on Thursday, she dropped her son at the Hanuman temple area where the boy's grandmother says. Later, she went to work at a nearby house.

The boy had tea at his grandmother's place and left, saying he would meet his mother. Instead, Raghava sat inside the parked car. Although the car had a central locking system, it was under repair. After Raghava sat in the car, the vehicle doors locked. After this, Renuka started to search for her son, and after her efforts failed, she approached the police, who lodged a kidnapping case as the boy was a minor. Hyderabad Shocker: Interfaith Couple Harassed by Mob in Charminar Region, Four Arrested After Video Surfaces.

On Sunday, when Chandrasekhar went to remove his car, he saw Raghava's body, which had decomposed by then. Post those, the police registered a case under section 174 (suspicious death) of the CrPC.

