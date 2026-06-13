Hyderabad Weather Forecast & Update for Today, Saturday, 13 June 2026: Partly Cloudy with a High of 36°C and Afternoon Showers Expected

Hyderabad residents can expect a dynamic weather day on Saturday, June 13, 2026, with the forecast indicating partly cloudy skies and a comfortable temperature of 29°C, though it will feel slightly warmer at 31°C due to humidity levels around 61%. Light winds at 8 km/h will offer some respite. The day will begin with clear skies in the early morning hours, with temperatures hovering around 27-28°C. As the sun rises, temperatures will steadily climb, reaching a high of approximately 36°C by the afternoon. While the morning will be predominantly clear, the weather outlook suggests an increase in cloud cover and a corresponding rise in the chance of rain by the early afternoon, reaching up to 14% by 2 PM. This shift indicates a possibility of scattered showers as the day progresses.

Current Weather in Hyderabad, Telangana — Saturday, 13 June 2026 Temperature 29°C Feels Like 31°C Conditions Partly cloudy Humidity 61% Wind Speed 8 km/h

Hourly Outlook for Hyderabad — Saturday, 13 June 2026 Time (IST) Temp Conditions Rain Wind 00:00 28°C Partly cloudy 0% 8 km/h 02:00 28°C Clear sky 0% 12 km/h 04:00 27°C Clear sky 1% 12 km/h 06:00 27°C Clear sky 3% 12 km/h 08:00 30°C Clear sky 4% 14 km/h 10:00 33°C Clear sky 3% 13 km/h 12:00 35°C Mainly clear 5% 12 km/h 14:00 36°C Overcast 14% 12 km/h

Hyderabad, Telangana Weather Live Tracker Map on Windy

The hourly forecast paints a clear picture of the day's progression. Starting from midnight with 28°C and partly cloudy conditions, the city will experience clear skies from 2 AM onwards. Temperatures will gradually rise, hitting 30°C by 8 AM and climbing to 33°C by 10 AM. The peak temperature is expected around midday, reaching 35°C. While the morning hours promise clear skies, the transition to overcast conditions and a noticeable uptick in rain probability by 2 PM suggests that residents should be prepared for potential precipitation later in the day. The wind speed will remain relatively consistent, picking up slightly to around 12-14 km/h during the morning and early afternoon hours. Delhi Weather Forecast & Update for Today, Saturday, 13 June 2026: Overcast Start Leading to Clearer Skies and 35°C High.

Recent weather reports over the last 48 hours have highlighted periods of heavy rain and flight diversions due to adverse weather conditions in and around Hyderabad, indicating the unpredictable nature of the current weather patterns. While today's forecast anticipates moderate conditions, the recent events serve as a reminder to stay updated on any sudden changes.

For those venturing out, it's advisable to carry an umbrella or light rain protection for the afternoon. Light cotton clothing will be suitable for the day, but a light jacket might be useful for cooler early morning or late evening hours. Staying hydrated is crucial, especially as temperatures rise in the afternoon. Commuters should be aware of the potential for traffic disruptions if showers become heavier than anticipated. Residents are encouraged to check the latest Hyderabad weather update for any real-time changes, particularly concerning the increasing rain chances in the afternoon.

Considering the possibility of showers and rising temperatures, outdoor activities might be best planned for the morning hours. While the day is not expected to be severe, the transition from clear to overcast skies with a chance of rain necessitates preparedness. The current Hyderabad temperature forecast suggests a generally pleasant day with a possibility of brief, localized rain. Overall, the Hyderabad weather today offers a mixed bag, with clear mornings giving way to potentially showery afternoons.

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