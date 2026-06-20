Hyderabad Weather Forecast & Update for Today, Saturday, 20 June 2026: Expect Overcast Skies and Humid Conditions, High of 35°C

Hyderabad residents can expect an overcast day on Saturday, June 20, 2026, with temperatures hovering around 29°C but feeling significantly warmer at 33°C due to high humidity levels. The mercury is forecast to climb to a high of 35°C, while the low will be around 26°C, with wind speeds remaining light at 6 km/h. Early morning hours will see persistent cloud cover and a low chance of rain, with conditions expected to clear somewhat by mid-morning. Bengaluru Weather Forecast & Update for Today, Saturday, 20 June 2026: Expect Overcast Skies and Scattered Showers, High of 28°C.

Current Weather in Hyderabad, Telangana — Saturday, 20 June 2026 Temperature 29°C Feels Like 33°C High 35°C Low 26°C Conditions Overcast Humidity 69% Wind Speed 6 km/h

Hourly Outlook for Hyderabad — Saturday, 20 June 2026 Time (IST) Temp Conditions Rain Wind 00:00 28°C Overcast 2% 7 km/h 02:00 28°C Overcast 4% 7 km/h 04:00 27°C Overcast 7% 6 km/h 06:00 27°C Overcast 6% 9 km/h 08:00 30°C Clear sky 0% 12 km/h 10:00 34°C Mainly clear 0% 11 km/h 12:00 36°C Clear sky 2% 10 km/h 14:00 36°C Partly cloudy 12% 9 km/h

Hyderabad, Telangana Weather Live Tracker Map on Windy

Conditions are set to change around 14:00, when the sky might become partly cloudy with a slight increase in the chance of rain to 12%. Despite the overcast start and potential for brief showers, the overall chance of rain for the day remains low at 18%. Residents should be prepared for humid conditions throughout the day, with humidity expected to be around 69%.

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