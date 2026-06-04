Hyderabad Weather Forecast & Update for Today, Thursday, 04 June 2026: Mainly Clear Skies With High of 36°C

Hyderabad residents can anticipate a predominantly clear and pleasant weather day on Thursday, June 04, 2026, as the city experiences mainly clear skies and a comfortable temperature of 27°C. Although the mercury will hover around this mark for much of the early morning and evening, the 'feels like' temperature is expected to climb to 30°C due to a humidity level of 65%. A gentle breeze will persist, with wind speeds averaging 11 km/h throughout the day, offering some respite from the warmth.

Current Weather in Hyderabad, Telangana — Thursday, 04 June 2026 Temperature 27°C Feels Like 30°C Conditions Mainly clear Humidity 65% Wind Speed 11 km/h

Hourly Outlook for Hyderabad — Thursday, 04 June 2026 Time (IST) Temp Conditions Rain Wind 00:00 27°C Mainly clear 2% 10 km/h 02:00 27°C Clear sky 0% 10 km/h 04:00 26°C Mainly clear 3% 11 km/h 06:00 27°C Clear sky 4% 11 km/h 08:00 29°C Clear sky 2% 10 km/h 10:00 33°C Mainly clear 3% 10 km/h 12:00 35°C Clear sky 5% 7 km/h 14:00 36°C Overcast 14% 10 km/h

Hyderabad, Telangana Weather Live Tracker Map on Windy

The latest Hyderabad weather update indicates a low probability of rain across the forecast period. Overnight and into the early morning hours, the chance of precipitation remains minimal, typically below 5%. As the day progresses, skies are expected to remain largely clear, with a slight increase in cloud cover anticipated around 14:00, potentially bringing the chance of rain up to 14%. However, significant rainfall is not expected. The temperature is forecast to peak in the afternoon, reaching around 36°C by 14:00, while earlier in the day, the Hyderabad temperature will climb from a cooler 26°C in the early morning hours to warmer levels. Hyderabad Weather Forecast & Update for Today, Wednesday, 03 June 2026: Clear Skies Turn Overcast with Afternoon Showers, High of 36°C.

For those planning their day, this Hyderabad weather forecast suggests a need for light, breathable clothing suitable for warm conditions. Given the humidity, staying hydrated will be crucial, especially for outdoor activities. While the risk of rain is low, carrying a light umbrella or raincoat is advisable as a precaution, particularly for the afternoon hours when cloud cover might increase slightly. Commuters can expect generally clear road conditions, with wind speeds remaining moderate and not posing any significant disruption. The early morning hours will be cooler, making it ideal for outdoor exercise before the day heats up.

This detailed Hyderabad weather update serves as a guide for citizens to make informed decisions. The forecast for Thursday, June 04, 2026, points towards a generally uneventful weather pattern, allowing for most outdoor plans to proceed as scheduled. The main considerations will be managing the daytime warmth and the persistent humidity. Residents are encouraged to stay updated with the latest Hyderabad weather forecast for any minor changes that may occur.

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(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 04, 2026 12:00 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).