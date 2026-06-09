Hyderabad Weather Forecast & Update for Today, Tuesday, 09 June 2026: Expect Light Drizzle With High of 27°C

Hyderabad residents can expect a day of light drizzle and persistent humidity as the monsoon continues its activity across Telangana on Tuesday, June 9, 2026. The city's weather is currently being influenced by increasing monsoon currents, leading to overcast conditions interspersed with light rain throughout the day. The current temperature stands at a pleasant 27°C, but the high humidity of 81% will make it feel warmer, closer to 32°C. A gentle breeze of 6 km/h is expected, offering minimal respite from the damp conditions.

Current Weather in Hyderabad, Telangana — Tuesday, 09 June 2026 Temperature 27°C Feels Like 32°C Conditions Light drizzle Humidity 81% Wind Speed 6 km/h

Hourly Outlook for Hyderabad — Tuesday, 09 June 2026 Time (IST) Temp Conditions Rain Wind 17:00 27°C Moderate drizzle 82% 6 km/h 19:00 27°C Overcast 36% 12 km/h 21:00 26°C Partly cloudy 8% 14 km/h 23:00 25°C Overcast 10% 12 km/h 01:00 26°C Overcast 7% 12 km/h 03:00 25°C Overcast 5% 13 km/h 05:00 25°C Mainly clear 2% 13 km/h 07:00 27°C Clear sky 0% 13 km/h

Hyderabad, Telangana Weather Live Tracker Map on Windy

Throughout the afternoon and evening, the likelihood of rain remains significant. By 5:00 PM, moderate drizzle is forecast, with an 82% chance of rain accompanying the 27°C temperature. As the evening progresses towards 7:00 PM, the skies are expected to become fully overcast, with the chance of rain reducing to 36%, while temperatures hold at 27°C. The wind speed is anticipated to pick up slightly to 12 km/h. Later in the night, around 9:00 PM, conditions are predicted to shift towards partly cloudy skies with only an 8% chance of rain, as the temperature dips to 26°C and winds reach 14 km/h. Hyderabad Weather Forecast & Update for Today, Tuesday, 09 June 2026: Drizzle Expected with a High of 33°C.

The overnight forecast indicates a continuation of overcast conditions. Between 11:00 PM and 5:00 AM, temperatures will hover around 25-26°C, with rain chances remaining low at 5-10% and wind speeds fairly consistent between 12-13 km/h. As dawn approaches on Wednesday, the weather is set to clear. By 7:00 AM, the skies are expected to be clear, with a 0% chance of rain and temperatures rising back to 27°C, accompanied by a steady wind of 13 km/h.

Given the current weather scenario, residents are advised to carry umbrellas or raincoats for unexpected showers, especially during the afternoon and early evening. The high humidity levels mean that staying hydrated is crucial, even with relatively mild temperatures. Commuters should exercise caution on roads due to potentially slick surfaces from the drizzle. For those with respiratory sensitivities, the damp conditions may warrant taking extra precautions. With monsoon showers becoming more prevalent, it's advisable to stay updated on local weather advisories.

Recent reports indicate that the monsoon has officially entered Telangana, with several districts bracing for further rainfall. While today's forecast for Hyderabad suggests light drizzle rather than heavy downpours, the overall weather pattern points towards a consistently wet period ahead. This shift in weather conditions also coincides with several outdoor sporting events scheduled in the city, which may be impacted by the intermittent rain and humidity.

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(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 09, 2026 05:32 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).