Hyderabad Weather Forecast & Update for Today, Wednesday, 03 June 2026: Clear Skies Turn Overcast with Afternoon Showers, High of 36°C

Hyderabad residents can expect a generally clear start to their Wednesday, 03 June 2026, with the day's temperature hovering around a pleasant 30°C. However, the weather is set to become more dynamic as the day progresses, with chances of light rain and overcast conditions appearing in the latter half. The city will feel slightly warmer due to humidity, with the "feels like" temperature reaching up to 33°C. Humidity levels are expected to be around 54%, with a gentle breeze at approximately 5 km/h.

Current Weather in Hyderabad, Telangana — Wednesday, 03 June 2026 Temperature 30°C Feels Like 33°C Conditions Clear sky Humidity 54% Wind Speed 5 km/h

Hourly Outlook for Hyderabad — Wednesday, 03 June 2026 Time (IST) Temp Conditions Rain Wind 00:00 30°C Clear sky 6% 7 km/h 02:00 26°C Light drizzle 20% 10 km/h 04:00 27°C Mainly clear 20% 5 km/h 06:00 27°C Overcast 14% 7 km/h 08:00 30°C Clear sky 4% 10 km/h 10:00 34°C Mainly clear 0% 9 km/h 12:00 36°C Overcast 9% 10 km/h 14:00 35°C Slight rain 35% 11 km/h

Hyderabad, Telangana Weather Live Tracker Map on Windy

Looking at the hourly outlook, the early morning hours from midnight to 4:00 AM will see clear to mainly clear skies, with minimal chances of rain (around 6-20%) and temperatures dipping slightly to the mid-20s Celsius. By 8:00 AM, the skies are predicted to clear up again, with temperatures climbing back to 30°C and rain chances dropping to a mere 4%. The mid-morning hours, from 10:00 AM onwards, will experience a significant rise in temperature, reaching up to 34°C with clear skies and no rain expected. However, this respite is short-lived as the afternoon brings a change.

As the day progresses into the afternoon, particularly around 12:00 PM, the weather is forecast to turn overcast, with temperatures peaking around 36°C. The chance of rain increases to 9% at noon and sharply to 35% by 2:00 PM, accompanied by slight rain. Wind speeds are expected to remain moderate throughout the day, ranging between 5-11 km/h. While earlier reports suggested potential thunderstorms across Telangana and Hyderabad, today's detailed forecast indicates a clear morning followed by increasing cloud cover and a probability of light showers in the afternoon.

For residents and attendees of outdoor events, including the Indian Premier League matches scheduled, the clear morning offers a good start. However, it would be prudent to be prepared for potential light rain in the afternoon. Light clothing is advisable due to the warm temperatures, but carrying an umbrella or light rain jacket is recommended for the later hours. Staying hydrated is crucial, especially during the warmer mid-day and early afternoon periods. Commuters should be mindful of potentially slippery conditions if light showers materialize in the afternoon, though significant disruptions are not anticipated based on current forecasts.

The overall Hyderabad weather update for today, Wednesday, 03 June 2026, suggests a day of transition. While the morning hours promise sunshine and comfortable warmth, the afternoon may bring light rain and overcast skies. The Hyderabad temperature will reach a high of 36°C, with a "feels like" temperature of 33°C. This weather forecast provides a clear picture for planning daily activities and outdoor engagements.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 3 TruLY Score 3 – Believable; Needs Further Research | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 3 on LatestLY, this article appears believable but may need additional verification. It is based on reporting from news websites or verified journalists , but lacks supporting official confirmation. Readers are advised to treat the information as credible but continue to follow up for updates or confirmations

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 03, 2026 12:02 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).