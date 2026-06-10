Hyderabad Weather Forecast & Update for Today, Wednesday, 10 June 2026: Overcast Morning Gives Way to Sunny Afternoon, High of 34°C

Hyderabad residents can expect a largely overcast start to their Wednesday, June 10, 2026, with the weather gradually clearing up as the day progresses and temperatures beginning to climb. The initial morning hours will see a cool 26°C, feeling slightly warmer at around 29°C due to a significant humidity level of 80%. A gentle breeze of 12 km/h will accompany these conditions. While early predictions suggest minimal chances of rain, the initial overcast skies indicate potential for lingering moisture. Reports from local meteorological services had indicated the possibility of significant weather shifts across Telangana in the preceding days, including alerts for thunderstorms and heavy downpours in several districts, suggesting vigilance is advisable.

Current Weather in Hyderabad, Telangana — Wednesday, 10 June 2026 Temperature 26°C Feels Like 29°C Conditions Overcast Humidity 80% Wind Speed 12 km/h

Hourly Outlook for Hyderabad — Wednesday, 10 June 2026 Time (IST) Temp Conditions Rain Wind 00:00 26°C Overcast 5% 12 km/h 02:00 26°C Overcast 12% 12 km/h 04:00 25°C Overcast 4% 12 km/h 06:00 26°C Clear sky 0% 13 km/h 08:00 28°C Clear sky 0% 16 km/h 10:00 31°C Clear sky 0% 16 km/h 12:00 33°C Clear sky 1% 13 km/h 14:00 34°C Partly cloudy 6% 10 km/h

Hyderabad, Telangana Weather Live Tracker Map on Windy

The hourly forecast for Hyderabad on Wednesday, June 10, 2026, paints a picture of a transition. From midnight to 4 AM, temperatures will hover around 25-26°C under overcast skies, with very low probabilities of rain (below 12%). However, by sunrise, around 6 AM, a significant change is expected as the skies are predicted to clear, offering a bright start to the day. The temperature will then steadily rise, reaching approximately 28°C by 8 AM and climbing further to 31°C by 10 AM. The afternoon will see the mercury peaking, with forecasts suggesting temperatures could reach as high as 33-34°C around midday and early afternoon. Despite the clearing skies, there’s a slight chance of isolated showers, with rain probability reaching up to 6% by 2 PM, though conditions are expected to remain mostly clear to partly cloudy. Bengaluru Weather Forecast & Update for Today, Wednesday, 10 June 2026: Expect Overcast Skies with a High of 29°C and Afternoon Rain Showers.

For those venturing out in Hyderabad today, preparing for a day of changing conditions is key. The initial humidity and overcast skies might make the morning feel close, so lightweight, breathable clothing is recommended. As the day warms up significantly, especially from late morning through the afternoon, staying hydrated will be crucial to combat the rising temperatures. Sun protection, such as hats and sunscreen, is advisable given the clearing skies and potential for direct sunlight. While heavy rain is not anticipated for Hyderabad itself based on the latest forecast, awareness of any sudden shifts is prudent, especially considering recent weather alerts in surrounding districts. Commuters might experience normal traffic flow with the moderate wind speeds of around 10-16 km/h throughout the day. Chandigarh Weather Forecast for Tomorrow, Wednesday, 10 June 2026: Expect Clear Skies and a High of 39°C.

Event organizers and attendees should also be mindful of the shifting weather. Outdoor activities planned for the afternoon should factor in the rising temperatures and potential for brief, light showers. With major sporting events like the Indian Premier League and Pakistan Super League recently having matches in Hyderabad, players and fans are accustomed to adapting to varying weather. Today’s forecast suggests a predominantly fair afternoon for any potential outdoor gatherings, albeit warm and humid, making hydration and shade paramount for participant comfort and safety.

In summary, Hyderabad weather today, Wednesday, June 10, 2026, will transition from a cloudy and humid morning to a warm and sunny afternoon. The temperature will peak around 34°C, with a general clearance of skies. Residents should prepare for the midday warmth while remaining aware of any minor shower possibilities. This forecast provides a detailed outlook for Hyderabad temperature and potential rain, guiding daily activities.

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(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 10, 2026 12:05 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).