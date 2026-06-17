Hyderabad Weather Forecast & Update for Today, Wednesday, 17 June 2026: Overcast Skies with a High of 36°C, Rain Expected Later

Hyderabad residents can expect an overcast day across the city on Wednesday, June 17, 2026, with temperatures hovering around a pleasant 29°C. Despite the mild temperature, the "feels like" temperature is expected to reach 32°C due to humidity levels at 61%. Light winds of around 4 km/h will offer little respite from the muggy conditions. Overnight, temperatures will dip slightly to a cooler 27-28°C before steadily climbing throughout the morning.

Current Weather in Hyderabad, Telangana — Wednesday, 17 June 2026 Temperature 29°C Feels Like 32°C Conditions Overcast Humidity 61% Wind Speed 4 km/h

Hourly Outlook for Hyderabad — Wednesday, 17 June 2026 Time (IST) Temp Conditions Rain Wind 00:00 28°C Overcast 0% 4 km/h 02:00 27°C Partly cloudy 0% 5 km/h 04:00 27°C Mainly clear 0% 8 km/h 06:00 27°C Clear sky 0% 11 km/h 08:00 30°C Clear sky 0% 12 km/h 10:00 34°C Clear sky 0% 10 km/h 12:00 36°C Clear sky 2% 9 km/h 14:00 36°C Partly cloudy 8% 10 km/h

Hyderabad, Telangana Weather Live Tracker Map on Windy

Looking at the hourly forecast, the early morning hours from midnight to 6 AM will see a continuation of overcast skies with minimal chance of rain. However, as the day progresses, clear skies are predicted from 8 AM onwards, pushing temperatures up to a peak of around 36°C by midday and early afternoon. While clear skies dominate, there's a slight uptick in the probability of rain to around 8% by 2 PM, indicating a minor shift in weather patterns.

Recent weather reports suggest a shift towards heavier rainfall is anticipated from June 18 onwards, with alerts issued across Telangana. This current forecast for June 17, therefore, serves as a brief lull before potentially more significant weather events arrive later in the week. Residents are advised to stay informed about further weather updates as the week unfolds.

For those venturing out today, light cotton clothing would be advisable to combat the humidity and the "feels like" temperature, even with the overcast conditions. Carrying an umbrella might be prudent, especially for the afternoon, given the slight chance of a passing shower. While the immediate forecast doesn't indicate extreme heat or heavy downpours for today, the transition to more active weather patterns is a key takeaway.

Commuters can expect relatively stable conditions for their morning and evening journeys, with no significant disruptions anticipated due to weather on June 17. However, as the days ahead promise more rain, keeping abreast of traffic advisories and local weather news will be beneficial. The AQI for Hyderabad yesterday was reported at a moderate 46, suggesting that air quality is currently not a major concern, but this can change with evolving weather conditions.

Disclaimer: AI tools assisted in compiling the foundational data and research for this report. The final content was reviewed, edited and verified by human editors at LatestLY.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 17, 2026 12:09 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).