Hyderabad: Woman IPS Officer Riti Raj Goes Undercover, Raids Kings and Queens Pub in Kukatpally Over Alleged S*x Racket (Watch Video)

A late-night operation led by a senior woman police officer resulted in a raid on a pub in Hyderabad's Kukatpally area, where authorities uncovered alleged immoral activities and multiple regulatory violations. The operation was conducted by Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Riti Raj, who reportedly carried out an undercover verification before police teams moved in to inspect the establishment, as reported by NDTV.

The raid targeted Kings and Queens Pub, also known as Club Masti, located within the Cyberabad Police Commissionerate limits. Police said the action was initiated following information about suspected illegal activities at the venue. S*x Racket Busted in Hyderabad: Police Bust Prostitution Racket Operating From Hotel in Banjara Hills, Organiser Arrested and 3 Women Including Uzbekistan National Rescued (See Pic).

DCP Riti Raj Undercover, Busts Prostitution Racket at Pub in Kukatpally

🚨 Real Dhurandhar DCP: The Brave Lady Cop Who Raided A Pub Alone - Goosebump guaranteed CCTV footage: Kukatpally DCP Riti Raj demonstrated extraordinary bravery by conducting a solo, late-night surprise inspection at KPHB Colony's Kings and Queens Pub. Wearing plain clothes… pic.twitter.com/5izJoB0rN5 — Ramesh Tiwari (@rameshofficial0) June 7, 2026

Undercover Verification Led by DCP Riti Raj

According to police, DCP Riti Raj personally conducted a discreet assessment of the premises before ordering a surprise inspection in the early hours of Sunday. Officials said the operation was aimed at verifying allegations related to solicitation and other unlawful activities at the pub. Police teams subsequently entered the premises and carried out checks on customers, staff members and management records. 'Captain' Ashok Kharat Video: Retired Navy Officer Arrested by Nashik Police in S*xual Exploitation Case.

Alleged Violations Detected During Raid

Authorities stated that the pub was allegedly involved in solicitation-related activities and was operating in violation of several regulations. During the inspection, police found that the establishment did not possess a valid police No Objection Certificate (NOC), a mandatory requirement for such businesses.

Investigators also alleged that minors were allowed entry into the premises and that the pub was functioning beyond permitted operating hours. Additional violations related to liquor service and food safety regulations were also reported.

Action Against Management

Police said legal action has been initiated against the management of the pub and further investigations are underway. Officials are examining records, surveillance footage and other evidence collected during the raid to determine the extent of the alleged violations.

Authorities have not yet disclosed the number of individuals questioned or whether any arrests have been made in connection with the alleged sex racket.

Focus on Enforcement and Public Safety

The operation comes amid increased scrutiny of nightlife establishments in Hyderabad, with law enforcement agencies intensifying checks on compliance with licensing norms, age restrictions and public safety regulations. Officials said such inspections would continue to ensure that pubs, clubs and entertainment venues operate within the framework of the law.

Police have urged business owners to adhere to regulatory requirements and warned that strict action would be taken against establishments found violating the law. The investigation into the alleged activities at the pub remains ongoing.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 3 TruLY Score 3 – Believable; Needs Further Research | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 3 on LatestLY, this article appears believable but may need additional verification. It is based on reporting from news websites or verified journalists (NDTV), but lacks supporting official confirmation. Readers are advised to treat the information as credible but continue to follow up for updates or confirmations

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(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 08, 2026 06:16 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).