‘I Love You, Mummy, Papa’: Class 12 Topper Dies by Suicide in Dehradun, Leaves Emotional Note for Parents

A 23-year-old woman allegedly died by suicide at her home in Dehradun, Uttarakhand, police said. The deceased, identified as Riya Kumari Thapa, was a former Class 12 school topper and the daughter of a veteran of the 1999 Kargil War. Authorities recovered a handwritten note addressed to her parents that reportedly read, "I love you, Mummy, Papa. No one is at fault." The incident is under investigation. According to police, Riya was found dead at her residence after she did not respond when her mother went to call her for lunch on Tuesday. Family members forced open the door to her room and found her hanging.

Police reached the spot after being informed and sent the body for post-mortem examination. A forensic examination and further investigation are underway to establish all the circumstances surrounding the death. Student Suicide in Rajasthan: NEET Aspirant Hangs Self in Sikar Days Before Re-NEET 2026.

Suicide Note Recovered

Investigators said a handwritten note was recovered from the room. In the note, Riya reportedly expressed her love for her parents and stated that no one should be held responsible for her decision.

Senior police officer Ankit Kandari said the young woman usually studied late into the night and woke up later in the day, which initially did not raise concern among family members. NEET Aspirant Akanksha Chaturvedi Suicide: Rahul Gandhi Blames ‘Broken System’ After MP Student’s Death Amid Exam Leak Row.

Reports Link Her to Long-Term NEET Preparation

Initial reports indicate that Riya had been preparing for the National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test (NEET) for several years with the aim of pursuing a medical career. Officials said she had not been able to clear the examination in previous attempts and was reportedly under stress, although police have not officially concluded that this was the reason behind her death. The investigation is continuing, and authorities are examining all available evidence.

Riya Kumari Thapa was known for her strong academic record and had topped her school in the Class 12 board examinations. She was also the daughter of a veteran who served during the 1999 Kargil War. Police have stated that the post-mortem report and ongoing investigation will determine the next course of action.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 3 TruLY Score 3 – Believable; Needs Further Research | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 3 on LatestLY, this article appears believable but may need additional verification. It is based on reporting from news websites or verified journalists (NDTV), but lacks supporting official confirmation. Readers are advised to treat the information as credible but continue to follow up for updates or confirmations

Suicide Prevention and Mental Health Helpline Numbers:

Tele Manas (Ministry of Health) – 14416 or 1800 891 4416; NIMHANS – + 91 80 26995000 /5100 /5200 /5300 /5400; Peak Mind – 080-456 87786; Vandrevala Foundation – 9999 666 555; Arpita Suicide Prevention Helpline – 080-23655557; iCALL – 022-25521111 and 9152987821; COOJ Mental Health Foundation (COOJ) – 0832-2252525.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 17, 2026 03:19 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).