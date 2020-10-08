Lucknow, October 8: Indian Air Force (IAF) chopper made a precautionary landing in west Uttar Pradesh's Saharanpur on Thursday. According to an ANI update, an ALH Dhruv helicopter of the Indian Air Force on routine training sortie made the precautionary landing in the rural areas of Saharanpur district in Uttar Pradesh today. It remains unclear why the chopper had to make an emergency landing. There was no report of anyone getting injured in the incident.

In the month of June, a helicopter of IAF made an emergency landing on a highway in Haryana. The Cheetah helicopter was proceeding from Hindan to Halwara for a routine task. Approximately 14 NM out of Hindan, helicopter developed a technical snag and carried out precautionary landing on Eastern Peripheral Expressway. IAF Helicopter Cheetah Makes Emergency Landing on Highway in Haryana's Sonepat.

IAF Chopper Makes Precautionary Landing in Saharanpur, watch the video:

In April, another Cheetah helicopter made a precautionary landing on the Eastern Peripheral Expressway in Baghpat district of Uttar Pradesh. The helicopter was headed to Chandigarh with medical samples made an emergency landing on Outer Ring Road, after facing a technical snag.

