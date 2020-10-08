New Delhi, October 8: On the occasion of IAF 2020, the newly inducted Rafale exhibited various manoeuvres during the Indian Air Force Day celebrations at Hindon airbase on Thursday.

The Rafale fighter jet carried out a minimum radius turn within an area smaller than a hockey field forming a figure of eight, on the 88th IAF day, at Hindon airbase today. Flares were also fired by the Eklavya formation including Apache and Mi-35 attack helicopters. Air Force Day 2020 Wishes: President Ram Nath Kovind, PM Narendra Modi, Rajnath Singh Greet IAF Warriors on 88th Anniversary of Indian Air Force.

Rafale Fighter Jets Carries Out a Minimum Radius Turn Within an Area Smaller Than Hockey Field:

#WATCH Rafale fighter jet carries out a minimum radius turn within an area smaller than a hockey field forming a figure of eight, on the 88th IAF day, at Hindon airbase pic.twitter.com/3GB7CMs0YX — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) October 8, 2020

Flares Fired by Eklavya Formation:

#WATCH: Flares fired by the Eklavya formation including Apache and Mi-35 attack helicopters at the Hindon Air Base in Ghaziabad.#AirForceDay2020 pic.twitter.com/ps70ymRp3X — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) October 8, 2020

President Ram Nath Kovind, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and Home Minister Amit Shah were prominent among those who extended greetings to the Indian Air Force on the Air Force Day 2020.

