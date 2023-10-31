Bhubaneshwar, October 31: An Indian Air Force (IAF) officer was remanded in judicial custody for allegedly sexually assaulting a 13-year-old girl, who happens to be the daughter of his wife's close friend. Korimili Venkata Sreenivas surrendered in the court of sub-divisional magistrate in Bhubaneshwar on Monday, October 30 after being on run for nearly four months. The 54-year-old IAF officer was accused of sexually molesting the minor at a family function in June, 2023.

The victim's mother who is a close friend of the accused's wife lodged a complaint at Laxmisagar police station of an alleged sexual assault on her daughter by the IAF officer on June 28. A case was registered against Korimili Venkata Sreenivas and he was charged under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act and Indian Penal Code (IPC). The IAF officer who was posted in Delhi had since been evading the police. Kathua Rape-and-Murder Case: Ex-revenue Official Surrenders.

The Laxmisagar police had raided the accused's Delhi office and also camped there for three days to arrest him. According to reports after various failed attempts by police to apprehend Sreenivas, his office declared him as an absconder. "He didn't respond to our summons. We looked for him at several places, but he was nowhere to be found until his surrender," Police Officer Shyam Sundar Rao was quoted by Times of India as saying. Odisha Shocker: Miscreants Thrash Man, Gang Rape His Wife in Dhenkanal District.

As per Times of India report, Sreenivas was on leave and had come to stay with his family in June that lives in the Old Town of Odisha's Bhubaneshwar. The family of the accused officer hosted a function at their home. The girl's mother, who happens to be a close family friend of the accused, arrived at the party early. The accused offered to pick up her daughter later. Finding the Class VIII girl alone at home, he sexually molested her, TOI quoted the police officer. According to reports, the anticipatory bail of the accused was rejected by the court.

