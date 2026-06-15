IAF To Build Indigenous Attack Drone Ecosystem, Plans Facility in Tamil Nadu

The Indian Air Force (IAF) has initiated a major programme to build an indigenous ecosystem for the design, development, manufacturing and sustainment of kamikaze drones, reflecting the growing importance of loitering munitions in modern warfare. As part of the initiative, the IAF plans to establish a dedicated drone development and production facility at Air Force Station Sulur in Tamil Nadu.

The project comes as militaries worldwide increasingly rely on one-way attack drones and loitering munitions, which have demonstrated their effectiveness in recent conflicts across Ukraine, West Asia and the South Caucasus. The IAF's initiative aims to reduce dependence on foreign suppliers while developing long-term domestic capabilities in advanced unmanned combat systems.

Indigenous Drone Ecosystem Planned

According to sources, the Air Force has begun the process of identifying an Indian industry partner that will work alongside the service to create end-to-end capabilities for weapon-delivery unmanned aerial systems under the IAF's 5 Base Repair Depot (BRD) at Sulur.

Unlike a conventional procurement programme focused solely on acquiring equipment, the initiative is designed to create a self-sustaining ecosystem capable of supporting future generations of attack drones.

The selected company will assist in the design, development, integration and manufacturing of one-way attack drones while helping establish critical infrastructure needed for future drone programmes.

Focus on Design, Manufacturing and Sustainment

Officials familiar with the project said the objective extends beyond the induction of a new platform. The programme envisages the creation of comprehensive capabilities covering research, production, testing and long-term maintenance.

The initiative includes the development of two operational prototypes and the establishment of manufacturing facilities within the Air Force station itself.

Several critical subsystems are expected to be jointly developed by the selected industry partner and the Air Force, with certification support from military airworthiness agencies.

Designed to Strike High-Value Targets

Under the operational requirements, the proposed drone will be capable of carrying a minimum 30-kg weapon payload and conducting terminal strike missions against designated targets.

The platform is expected to engage a variety of battlefield objectives, including enemy radar installations, air-defence systems, logistics hubs, command centres and other high-value military assets.

The growing role of loitering munitions in modern conflicts has highlighted the ability of relatively low-cost drones to neutralise expensive and strategically significant targets, reshaping battlefield tactics and operational planning.

Dedicated Facility at Sulur

The proposed facility at Air Force Station Sulur will support all stages of drone development and production. This includes airframe manufacturing, avionics integration, propulsion testing, datalink development and payload integration.

Dedicated infrastructure for testing, validation and certification will also be created, enabling faster development cycles and reducing reliance on external agencies. Officials believe the facility could eventually become a key centre for military drone innovation within the country.

As part of the capability-building effort, 50 Air Force personnel will receive specialised training in drone design, manufacturing, integration, maintenance and operational deployment. The programme is intended to ensure that the Air Force can independently sustain the platform, undertake upgrades and develop future variants without extensive external support.

The project is being executed by the IAF's Maintenance Command, which is responsible for the maintenance, overhaul and lifecycle support of Air Force platforms and equipment.

Officials have described the initiative as a pilot project that could lay the foundation for a broader indigenous attack-drone ecosystem. If successful, the Sulur facility could evolve into a centre of excellence for military drone development, strengthening India's ability to design, manufacture and sustain next-generation loitering munitions domestically.

The initiative aligns with India's broader push for self-reliance in defence technologies and reflects the increasing role of unmanned systems in future military operations.

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(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 15, 2026 08:42 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).